The late Forrest Fenn's grandson identified the man who reportedly found the famed Santa Fe collector's treasure on a website devoted to the hunt.
Shiloh Forrest Old said the man who found the treasure earlier this year "as a result of years of careful searching, without any help from my grandfather, myself, or any other member of our family" is Jonathan "Jack" Stuef.
"We congratulate Jack on finding and retrieving the treasure chest, and we hope that this confirmation will help to dispel the conjecture, conspiratorial nonsense, and refusals to accept the truth," Old said on the website dalneitzel.com.
On a blog posted Monday, Stuef said he hunted for the treasure for two years before finding it in Wyoming.
According to a story on Outside magazine's website, Stuef is a 32-year-old Michigan native and a medical student. In that story, he said he found the treasure June 6 in Wyoming and drove to Santa Fe that day to deliver it to Fenn.
“His thought was that, as soon as it’s out of place, we need to let people know,” Stuef told Outside. “People have died. There could be issues.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
