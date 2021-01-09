With the state Capitol closed to the public, chambers of commerce across New Mexico have banded together to create a website that will allow people to interact with lawmakers and state officials one on one during the 2021 legislative session.
Virtualroundhousenm.com will have weekly online sessions offering office hours with legislators and select officials, as well as keynote presentations from industry leaders and organizations.
The first Virtual Roundhouse is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and will include office hours and keynote presentations, along with virtual conference rooms with panel discussions. There also will be a way to connect with state Cabinet secretaries and industry leaders.
The Virtual Roundhouse is organized by the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, New Mexico Hospitality Association and Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce. Other chambers of commerce around the state are partners.
“We want to provide easy, safe and free access to state government leaders,” said Bridget Dixson, CEO of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce. “We know a lot of business and organizations are trying to find a way to access legislators. Why not have just one website for everything?”
Virtual office hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday for state representatives, senators and state department heads. The legislative session begins Jan. 19. The Virtual Roundhouse will return each Tuesday through March 16 with office hours moving to 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Dixson said.
The Tuesday virtual sessions will also include Community Legislative Days for community groups that host events at the Roundhouse, virtual conference rooms and speed networking with people around the state.
