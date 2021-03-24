Mayor Alan Webber on Wednesday said federal coronavirus relief funding will "make all the difference in the world" in allowing Santa Fe and other New Mexico cities and counties to return to normalcy as they battle COVID-19.
Santa Fe is estimated to receive $15.4 million in direct assistance under President Joe Biden's aid package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, while Santa Fe County is expecting approximately $29 million. Overall, New Mexico will get $1.6 billion in aid.
Webber said the financial aid for businesses will provide support as they reopen in a COVID-safe manner.
"The Santa Fe Promise has said from the get-go: safe, open, together," said Webber, referring to the city's own campaign against the virus. "With these resources, we can live that promise, we can be safe and be open, and we can do that together."
The remarks were made during a Zoom news conference with U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, both Democrats. Just before those interviews, the state Department of Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard to indicate Santa Fe County had reached turquoise, the most open coronavirus restriction level.
With turquoise comes the return of indoor drinking at bars and indoor attendance at performance venues, as well as fewer restrictions on other nonessential businesses.
Luján said the plan not only will lead to more vaccines in people's arms, but it will provide small-business support through an expanded Paycheck Protection Program and more grant support for local restaurants and venues to help as they reopen.
The relief funding expanded Paycheck Protection Program eligibility to include several nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations, and it added $7.5 billion in funding. It also expands on CARES Act assistance for shuttered venues, adding $1.5 billion to the $15 billion set aside in the previous aid package.
The Small Business Administration also is expected to oversee $28.6 billion in restaurant revitalization grants.
The combination of that aid should culminate in a strong reopening framework for businesses, Webber said.
"They need to be rebuilt and brought back to life stronger than ever," Webber said. "People are thirsty for the fun and the joy that comes with our spring and summer in Santa Fe, and we can provide that with safety because of the extra dollars and support that gets sent our way through the rescue plan."
Webber said the city already has seen a strong tourism recovery, and that is expected to continue as the city's COVID-19 numbers continue to trend downward.
"When you have the federal government coming to your assistance and putting money in your pocket and giving you the ability to not only pay the rent and keep the roof over your head but take your kids out for a dinner or lunch for the first time in a year, that's a great boost for Santa Fe and also for our families," Webber said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.