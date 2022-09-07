After a nearly yearlong public process that included discussions about the fate of the city's monuments, Mayor Alan Webber quietly offered Friday to hand a controversial statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas back to a fraternal organization that commissioned the artwork.
Even though the Caballeros de Vargas had asked for the return of the statue in the past, the president of the group, Gerald Pacheco, turned down the mayor's offer because of potential leadership changes within the organization in an upcoming election, a source said.
Pacheco did not return a message seeking comment.
Webber said he made the offer as a goodwill gesture.
"For the last few months I've been reaching out to a variety of community groups, knowing that the CHART report would be coming out soon," he said in a statement, referring to the city’s Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth, or CHART, process.
"My purpose was to focus on ways we can all work together," he said.
The closed-door discussions about what to do with the statue came just days before the start of the Fiesta de Santa Fe, which is inextricably linked to the Spanish conquistador. The event commemorates de Vargas' reoccupation of the city in 1692 — 12 years after the bloody Pueblo Revolt.
Webber ordered the removal of his bronze statue from Cathedral Park next to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi more than two years ago amid escalating tensions across the country over monuments commemorating controversial figures and periods in history.
While de Vargas is revered by some, he is loathed by others.
The mayor has said he ordered the statue's removal for safekeeping ahead of a planned protest that culminated with the toppling of the Soldiers’ Monument, a 152-year-old obelisk in the center of the Santa Fe Plaza.
The destruction of the obelisk prompted the CHART process. The monument, dedicated in part to Civil War soldiers, had been a long-running source of controversy because of an inscription on one side honoring "heroes" who fought against "savage Indians."
Much to the disappointment of some elected officials and community members, the final CHART report didn't recommend what should be done about the obelisk but offered two options for further consideration: replace the monument with something else or restore the monument "with its original signage and add language that encourages it to be fully understood and assessed."
The CHART report barely mentioned the de Vargas statue.
At Friday's meeting with the mayor, the statue was a topic of discussion but not the primary focus.
"The bulk of the conversation was in reference to the 2018 proclamation that was collectively signed by community and government leaders that helped bring the Entrada to a peaceful close," he said, referring to a decades-old pageant on the Santa Fe Plaza reenacting de Vargas' reoccupation of Santa Fe that some considered offensive and revisionist history.
"In a meeting that lasted more than an hour, we talked about the statue for less than five minutes," Webber said.
Webber said he's been talking "with lots of folks from" the community, from Archbishop John C. Wester and the Rev. John D. Cannon, the cathedral rector, to representatives of the pueblos, the Caballeros and the Fiesta Council.
"Friday was another one of those conversations," Webber said. "We talked about reactions to the CHART report and the recommendations in it."
The purpose of the meeting "was to discuss how to help our community move forward in a collaborative and responsible way considering the release of the CHART final report," Webber added. "This is particularly important as we are approaching one of Santa Fe’s most significant and well-attended cultural events."
Ron Trujillo, who stepped down as president of the Caballeros de Vargas after a dispute within the organization over the conquistador statue, said the mayor's offer to return the artwork to the group reflected a failure in the CHART process. He called the process a "farce" and "a waste of taxpayer money."
"It didn't accomplish what [Webber] said it was going to accomplish," said Trujillo, referring to expectations in some corners of the community that the final CHART report would produce more specific recommendations about the fate of the obelisk and other monuments, including the de Vargas statue.
"Alan for some reason thinks he's the savior," said Trujillo, a former city councilor who ran for mayor against Webber. "He thinks he knows what's best for all us brown people."
Webber initially sidestepped a question about whether Friday's meeting included discussions about the de Vargas statue.
When pressed for an answer, Webber said he "renewed" an offer he made previously "to turn over the statue of Don Diego de Vargas to the Caballeros for safekeeping and as a good will gesture."
Webber did not address questions about the legality of turning over city-owned property to a private organization for safekeeping.
The location of the statue is a closely guarded secret.
After the statue was removed from Cathedral Park, it was supposed to be housed in a safe location, but it was later found in the backyard of the contractor who removed it, with the crane straps still hanging over its base.
City officials declined Wednesday to disclose its whereabouts.
