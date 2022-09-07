deVargas7_RGB.jpg (copy)

A statue of Don Diego de Vargas is lowered onto a flatbed in 2020 after it was removed from Cathedral Park. The current location of the statue is a closely guarded secret.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

After a nearly yearlong public process that included discussions about the fate of the city's monuments, Mayor Alan Webber quietly offered Friday to hand a controversial statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas back to a fraternal organization that commissioned the artwork.

Even though the Caballeros de Vargas had asked for the return of the statue in the past, the president of the group, Gerald Pacheco, turned down the mayor's offer because of potential leadership changes within the organization in an upcoming election, a source said.

Pacheco did not return a message seeking comment.

