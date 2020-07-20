The sky isn't falling on the city of Santa Fe after all.
The administration of Mayor Alan Webber on Monday unveiled a nearly $93 million general fund budget with revised and much more optimistic revenue estimates — as well as a sweeping plan to reorganize city government.
"I think the top line on this budget is it’s balanced," Webber said during a virtual news conference. "It requires no additional furloughs of city employees after Sept. 4, which is when the current furloughs run out. It requires no reduction in personnel. We’re not cutting people because of the COVID-19 crisis. We’re keeping people’s jobs, and we are not reducing salaries other than in the case of some department heads."
But don't expect business as usual.
Revenues in the general fund, which pays for day-to-day operations, are projected to decrease by $12.8 million, or by about 12 percent. The city's proposed all-funds budget, which includes the general fund, totals $320.7 million — an 18.1 percent decrease from last year.
Still, the city's financial outlook isn't as grim as the city's budget experts initially predicted.
The city's Finance Department had projected a $100 million budget deficit, and department directors at one point were asked to "take a worst-case scenario look" and prepare for a 42 percent cut in their budgets, Webber said.
"In many respects, they were told to prepare for the worst and hope for something better," the mayor said.
Webber said budgets are usually "based on extrapolations from the past" but added the city is dealing with a budget "that has no basis in historical data."
The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything the city has faced, Finance Director Mary McCoy said.
"In the spring, we had limited data available to understand how a public health crisis to the magnitude that we're facing would impact our different revenue sources," she said.
At the time, the city estimated gross receipts taxes, one of the city's primary sources of revenue, would decrease by about $37.4 million.
The revised estimate: $21.8 million.
The city also initially projected utility revenue to decrease by close to $20 million.
The revised estimate: closer to $10 million.
"As we went through and we looked at updated cash receipts, updated economic data that we had from April, May and June, we were able to make those updates to our revenue forecasts, factoring in an additional three months of data, which we did not have in the spring when we first put out our $100 million shortfall number," McCoy said.
Despite the more optimistic revenue projections, the city is still dealing with a "volatile situation," the mayor said.
"We're out of the ICU," Webber said, "but we're not out of the hospital."
The spending plan projects a shortfall closer to $83 million, which the administration proposes to close with a hiring freeze, reductions in operating expenses and capital costs, and the use of $22.4 million in surplus cash balances from 18 different funds.
"It's typically done during times of economic downturn or recession where you do have your rainy-day funds, your cash balances that you've built up, available to be able to utilize to maintain expenditures at a level that doesn't completely decimate the level of operations," McCoy said, referring to the use of surplus cash balances.
While the mayor's spending plan doesn't call for furloughs or layoffs, at least 100 city employees could be gone by next year.
The budget includes a $1.5 million "retirement incentive" to encourage vacancies through attrition, which would reduce the city's salary and benefit costs. Eligible employees would receive a $15,000 lump payment on a first-come, first-served basis under the proposed early retirement program.
The mayor's spending plan also calls for a major reorganization, with the creation of three new departments: Community Engagement, Community Development and Community Health and Safety.
"We are also contemplating the split-up of parks and rec as well as [creating] a grants management division," City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill said.
In the proposed Community Engagement Department, constituent and council services would be moved under the City Clerk's Office, which the city said would become "the central hub for all external communications, resident outreach and ongoing virtual meetings."
Six departments the city called "external facing" — arts and culture, affordable housing, economic development, planning and land use, recreation and tourism — would be merged under the mayor's proposed Community Development Department.
The proposed Community Health and Safety Department would be made up of police, fire, emergency management and safety, and community services.
“We are not looking to cut city government," Webber said. "We’re looking to reimagine city government.”
LaPan Hill said the budget proposal "meets the moment we’re in and seeks to reimagine the way the city government provides services to our residents," especially during uncertain times.
“These are bold changes for better service," she said. "This is a phase one, but this really creates some synergy and efficiency and effectiveness in the way that we put forward city services.”
During the first day of budget hearings Monday before the Finance Committee, city councilors were open to the idea of a proposed reorganization.
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth called the proposal "exciting."
"I think that’s going to be an interesting thing to explore and see how it works as we move forward," she said.
Councilors also requested more specifics about specific cuts that are being proposed. During budget hearings, for example, Jennifer Romero, who manages the Municipal Recreation Complex, which includes the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe, said several contractual services are on the chopping block — including a $143,000 contract with New Mexico Golf Limited, the city's pro shop vendor.
Romero-Wirth, who requested more information on all contractual services that would be eliminated, said the city's options are limited "given the budget situation that we're in." But she urged more transparency.
"We need to hear exactly what is going to be affected — I think it’s just better to get it out there and be clear about it," she said. “We know services are going to be affected. I'd like more detail about what specifically we’re going to experience."
