The sky isn't falling on the city of Santa Fe, after all.
The administration of Mayor Alan Webber on Monday unveiled a nearly $93 million general fund budget with revised and much more optimistic revenue estimates — as well as a plan to reorganize city government.
The city's proposed all-funds budget, which includes the general fund, totals $320.7 million — an 18.1 percent decrease from last year. General fund revenues are projected to decrease by $12.8 million, or by about 12 percent.
"I think the top line on this budget is it’s balanced," Webber said during a virtual news conference. "It requires no additional furloughs of city employees after Sept. 4, which is when the current furloughs run out. It requires no reduction in personnel. We’re not cutting people because of the COVID-19 crisis. We’re keeping people’s jobs, and we are not reducing salaries other than in the case of some department heads."
The budget includes a $1.5 million "retirement incentive" to encourage vacancies through attrition, which would reduce the city's salary and benefit costs. Eligible employees would receive a $15,000 lump payment on a first come, first served basis under the proposed early retirement program.
The city's Finance Department previously had projected a staggering $100 million budget deficit. At one point, department directors were asked to "take a worst-case scenario look" and prepare for a 42 percent cut in their budgets, Webber said.
"In many respects, they were told to prepare for the worst and hope for something better," the mayor said.
The spending plan projects a shortfall closer to $83 million, which the Webber administration proposes to close with a hiring freeze, reductions in operating expenses and capital costs, and the use of $22.4 million in surplus cash balances from 18 different funds.
"It's typically done during times of economic downturn or recession where you do have your rainy-day funds, your cash balances that you've built up, available to be able to utilize to maintain expenditures at a level that doesn't completely decimate the level of operations," Finance Director Mary McCoy said, referring to the use of surplus cash balances.
The mayor's spending plan also calls for a major reorganization, with the creation of three new departments: Community Engagement, Community Development and Community Health and Safety.
"We are also contemplating the split-up of parks and rec as well as [creating] a grants management division," City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill said.
In the proposed Community Engagement Department, constituent and council services would be moved under the City Clerk's Office, which the city said would become "the central hub for all external communications, resident outreach and ongoing virtual meetings."
Six departments the city called "external facing" — arts and culture, affordable housing, economic development, planning and land use, recreation and tourism — would be merged under the mayor's proposed Community Development Department.
The proposed Community Health and Safety Department would be made up of police, fire, emergency management and safety, and community services under the mayor's plan.
“We are not looking to cut city government," Webber said. "We’re looking to reimagine city government.”
LaPan Hill echoed the mayor's comments, saying the budget proposal "meets the moment we’re in and seeks to reimagine the way the city government provides services to our residents," especially during uncertain times.
“These are bold changes for better service," she said. "This is a phase one, but this really creates some synergy and efficiency and effectiveness in the way that we put forward city services.”
During the first day of budget hearings Monday, city councilors were open to the idea of a proposed reorganization.
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth called the proposal "exciting."
"I’m excited about these proposals and excited to think about the potential that bringing these different aspects of our government under these three umbrellas and kind of breaking down silos and getting them to work horizontally," she said. "I think that’s going to be an interesting thing to explore and see how it works as we move forward."
This is a developing story.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.