Mayor Alan Webber’s chief of staff has a new title: interim city manager.
Jarel LaPan Hill, a Santa Fe native and 1999 graduate of Capital High School, will take over the City Manager’s Office on an interim basis after the departure of Erik Litzenberg, who is leaving next week to become Santa Fe County’s new fire chief.
A graduate of George Washington University, LaPan Hill worked eight years in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the administration of former President Barack Obama, as chief of staff to the agency’s deputy secretary.
“Santa Feans want their children to have every opportunity to go out into the world and succeed, and then to come back home and continue to build a life while serving our community,” LaPan Hill, a married mother of two, said in a news release after she was hired to serve as chief of staff. “It is incredibly fulfilling to be able to make that a reality for our family.”
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.