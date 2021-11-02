Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber is headed for another term — and it was easier than many had anticipated.
He held a significant lead late Tuesday over his two challengers — City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and environmental engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson — in the first round of the ranked-choice election. He was almost certain to maintain 55 percent of the first-choice votes, avoiding the need for a second-round count.
Over 18,000 city voters cast ballots in the race, a turnout of around 30 percent.
A jovial Webber, surrounded by more than 50 of his supporters, thanked voters for the win at his campaign party Tuesday at Hotel Santa Fe.
“I’m going to give this speech as if my campaign manager’s words are prophetic,” Webber said with a smile, “but they are looking awfully good for our team.”
While Webber and attendees at his election watch party seemed confident of his win, Vigil Coppler — his closest contender, who was down by 20 percentage points — declined to concede until her campaign manager, Sisto Abeyta, said it was “time to call it a day.”
Vigil Coppler told a crowd of supporters at the Santa Fe Country Club, “This is not a concession speech. There’s a heck of a lot more votes to count.”
Martinez Johnson, who drew the fewest votes and campaign funds, offered her support to the winner in a phone interview earlier Tuesday evening.
“I definitely wish whoever does become mayor success,” she said. “I pray that unification is the result and we can progress to a better quality of life here in Santa Fe.”
Now that the hard part — holding onto his seat — is over, Webber said he’s ready to focus on tackling the priorities he set for his second term.
During his campaign, Webber stressed his ability to lead the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, his approach to addressing homelessness and the growth of the city’s affordable housing stock, an issue he has cited as a primary focus of his second term in office.
Leaning on his background in the business realm — he co-founded the business magazine Fast Company, which was sold for $300 million, and was a longtime business adviser — he’s also touted his ability to expand the city’s economy.
“I think we need to work with the reelected governing body and the new governing body members to develop an agenda the reflects both the fundamentals of daily life that we have to attend to and really pressing issues that are crying out for attention,” he said Tuesday night.
“I think the experience of coming into a second job will help me do a better job,” he added.
Questions about quality-of-life issues, such as a rise in violent crime, and two tardy state-mandated audits threatened to doom Webber’s candidacy, as did his response to the destruction of the obelisk on the Plaza in 2020.
The local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents most city employees, has been at odds with Webber’s administration, filing multiple complaints with the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board. The union endorsed Vigil Coppler.
Still, Webber had a huge lead in fundraising, according to the most recent campaign finance reports released Monday.
In 2018, Webber beat out four other candidates to win his first term.
In that election, Webber raised more than $315,000. He shattered that number this year, bringing in nearly $500,000.
He also received endorsements from three Santa Fe city councilors: Jamie Cassutt, Carol Romero-Wirth and Roman “Tiger” Abeyta.
Abeyta was poised to lose his seat Tuesday night to challenger Lee Garcia.
Cassutt, who attended the mayor’s campaign event, said she was excited to continue the work that she and Webber have embarked on during her first two years on the City Council.
“I endorsed Webber really because of the platform he put out,” Cassutt said. “He has really supported me in pushing child care accessibility, which, me being a single mom, is very important to me. I’m excited to continue that.”
Romero-Wirth, who also attended the event with her husband, state Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, also said she was eager to continue working with Webber.
“We have some important community conversations to have, and we need to bring the community together and work for the better of all of us,” Romero-Wirth said.
Originally from St. Louis, Webber moved to Santa Fe in the early 2000s. He shares a home with his wife of more than 40 years, Frances Diemoz. The pair have two adult children.
Webber graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts and then served as an adviser and speechwriter for officials in Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan and Oregon.
Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this report.
I really don't understand all the griping and complaining about Webber. No one has provided any actual evidence of what he's done or not done that they disapprove of. The only argument seems to be, "He's not from Santa Fe." Having lived in other cities, I can tell you that if the biggest issue here is that the city doesn't pull weeds, then we're in pretty good shape.
And neither of his opponents made compelling cases for why they'd do a better job, nor did they have any actual plans or goals for what they wanted to achieve. Well, other than pulling the weeds, which again, is the weirdest campaign promise I've ever seen.
Predictions of doom. Hoping for Webber to get sick. (!!) Calling the majority of voters who voted for Webber “ignorant”. Accusing Webber of “buying”the election. I guess it never occurred to some of you that your message is toxic and negative. Oh well—at least you can be happy that a Trump acolyte and history denier won in Virginia.
It appears that Santa Fe got the best mayor that money can buy.
At least we didn’t get the worst mayor money can buy…
Sean Thomas, I wonder if you would consider a follow-up story on ranked choice voting. How many total voters ranked a second and/or third choice? If possible, how did that break down between Webber, Vigil Coppler and Martinez Johnson voters? It's also interesting, and a possible addition to such a story, that about 14% of voters who voted on the school bond levy did not vote for mayor, at all. Thanks for considering this. I don't think the County Clerk is going to devote the time and energy to dig this out for a citizen but might do it for the paper.
Webber bought the office once again. The new Ranked Choice voting scheme, with no limits on campaign spending, and requirement for public financing, allows for buying the job, for a watch fob on his miserable life. It seems after playing "second fiddle" to his betters, Bill Taylor and Mort Zuckerman, Alan had to satisfy his power lust in Santa Fe. Next, perhaps he'll go for Governor, again. We must hope for his health to fail. His power lust seems constant.
I must say I was completely unimpressed with Webber. Apparently his ineffectiveness to lead was due to “the pandemic.” I guess we will see how he does this term. Will his win make him motivated to lead or complacent in his office? I fear the latter. I hope for a surprise.
A 30 percent turnout is abysmal for such an important election. Democracy is increasingly at stake in the nation. The people of Santa Fe did not do themselves proud in this regard. Also, it is noteworthy that Vigil Coppler's appeal to her local roots did not increase participation. Hence, the limits of her divisive strategy.
Congratulations to team Webber. He won with a 20 point margin. I am glad that the bizarre attacks against him didn't seem to carry much weight. I do hope he faces a more challenging opponent next time around.
55% Webber to 35% Vigil Coppler. Despite the grumbling here, Santa Fe did well.
This is depressing. Another four years for Webber to cause discord and chaos in Santa Fe.
We are in the weeds again
Yeah bc a woman who was let go after an audit uncovered she increased payroll for her friends is someone you want in office.
Many of you act like Webber is so bad when this city is doing a lot better than 95% of others. You run a city during a pandemic and race wars where the same “keyboard warriors” do nothing but whine and see how you do.
Two lessons here. 1. This was an intelligence test, SF voters failed that. 2. Money easily buys elections in NM. A sad day, but not a surprise at all, NM still last.
I'm happy to live in a community where most residents fail your "intelligence test."
[thumbup]
Another very sad day for Santa Fe
Another ugly 4 years for Santa Fe!
👍
