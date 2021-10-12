Incumbent Alan Webber extended his record-breaking fundraising lead in the race for Santa Fe mayor, according to the second round of campaign finance documents.
Webber added $27,580 — $24,030 in individual contributions and $3,550 in business contributions, according to documents filed with the City Clerk’s Office late last week.
Webber also reported $3,321 in-kind contributions — donations other than cash — bringing his total fundraising to $388,175.
The documents covered the period between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.
During the same period, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, perceived by some as Webber’s closest rival in the race, raised an additional $13,135 in individual contributions and $7,550 in business contributions, bringing her total to $132,982. She also received $2,431 in in-kind contributions.
Mayoral candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson, an environmental engineer who in 2020 ran for the 3rd Congressional District seat, reported a boost of $6,420, all in individual donations.
Webber continues to lead in spending, reporting $80,820 in expenditures in just the second round, mostly for campaign staffing, advertising and consulting work. By comparison, Vigil Coppler and Martinez Johnson have spent a combined $66,438.91 since the start of their campaigns.
Expenditures are only required to be reported in the period in which they are paid.
Along with the mayoral race, nine candidates are seeking a seat on the Santa Fe City Council.
District 1 City Councilor Signe Lindell continues to lead the cash race among all council candidates.
Lindell added $2,385 after reporting $77,649 in September, maintaining a healthy lead over her three challengers.
Real estate broker Roger Carson, one of Lindell’s rivals in District 1, received $5,583 — $3,000 from a personal loan to his campaign. Carson has loaned his campaign $11,000 overall, and received $2,658 in individual contributions.
Also running for District 1, retired businessman Joe Hoback added $650 in individual contributions, bringing his total to $9,365 — $1,000 from a personal loan.
Planning Commissioner and business owner Brian Gutierrez, the fourth candidate in the District 1 race and the only candidate to use public financing, reported $21,090 in total public campaign funds — $15,000 in public funds and about $6,000 in qualifying small contributions. Gutierrez has spent $2,171.
Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, the incumbent in District 3, raised an additional $7,700 — $3,500 from business contributions. Since the start of the race, Abeyta has raised $34,250.
His only rival in the race, planning commissioner and business owner Lee Garcia, is using public financing and has about $16,839 remaining.
In District 4, Santa Fe Public Schools Special Education Director Amanda Chavez, one of two candidates running for the seat, also went the public financing route and has about $12,847 remaining.
Her competitor in the race, Rebecca Romero, a management analyst with the state Department of Health who fell just short of qualifying for public financing, reported gaining just an extra $75 during the second reporting period.
The District 4 seat is held by Vigil Coppler, who will vacate the seat following the Nov. 2 election.
