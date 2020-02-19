Calling him the only candidate who can defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November, Mayor Alan Webber is among a nationwide network of politicians endorsing billionaire Michael Bloomberg in the Democratic primary.
"His record of accomplishment is unmatched," Webber said in his endorsement, which is featured on Bloomberg's campaign website along with the endorsements of dozens of other current and former mayors from across the country who are part of Bloomberg's "Mayor's for Mike" coalition.
Webber's endorsement, which has generated stinging criticism online from other local Democrats, comes on the heels of a report in the New York Times about Bloomberg tapping into a huge network of elected officials "whom he has funded as a philanthropist or advised as an elder statesman of municipal politics" as he seeks the presidential nomination.
In an interview Wednesday, Webber said there are a lot of Democratic candidates who are "very strong and very talented." But he said he views the presidential race as a "one-issue election."
"The issue is who can beat Donald Trump, and for me, [former New York City Mayor] Bloomberg has the greatest capacity to attract the disaffected Republicans, the independent voters, as well as the traditional Democratic base to win in November," Webber said.
"It’ll be a very close election if things hold true," he added. "A lot of it will boil down to who can attract crossover voters, independent voters. My assessment is Mayor Bloomberg has the greatest chance of winning."
Vince Kadlubek, the former CEO of Meow Wolf, disagrees and criticized Webber for throwing all his support behind Bloomberg. Though he was initially a supporter of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Kadlubek said it has become clear that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has the "most plausible path toward the nomination and toward defeating Trump."
"It’s disheartening to see an endorsement of a candidate who is attempting to buy the nomination and in my opinion doesn’t represent the ideals and characteristics of the Democratic Party," he said in an interview Wednesday.
"To hear our mayor at this point say that Bernie doesn't have a chance to beat Trump is … contributing to a fabricated narrative that is alienating a large percentage of the Democratic base," said Kadlubek, who called Bloomberg "a mostly Republican billionaire with a racist and sexist past."
Bloomberg has been highly criticized for the "stop-and-frisk" police policy practiced during his tenure as mayor. The policy, which was deemed unconstitutional, disproportionately targeted black and Hispanic men. Bloomberg also has been accused by women of making lewd and sexist comments.
Asked how he reconciled supporting a candidate accused of being racist and sexist, Webber deflected.
"He has to answer that question," Webber said. "If he comes up with an answer that people find acceptable, he’ll get the nomination, and if he doesn’t, he won’t. I’m looking at the end game, which is what happens in November."
Estelle Berger, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County, said elected officials are welcome to endorse the candidates they prefer.
"Both the Democratic Party of New Mexico and our county party are focused on engaging voters around our county and state in order to elect Democrats in 2020," she wrote in an email. "As the chair of the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County, I remain neutral in contested primaries and look forward to supporting our eventual nominees."
Bloomberg, who has spent more than $400 million of his own money on TV advertising and other campaigning efforts, qualified for Wednesday’s Nevada debate after surging in the polls despite jumping into the race only a little over three months ago.
Bloomberg "has been spending not hundreds of millions of dollars over months but billions of dollars over years to build a political and philanthropic empire for himself and a national profile and network of influence that we are now seeing applied in so many ways in this race," Alexander Burns, a national political correspondent at the New York Times, said in the newspaper's podcast, The Daily.
That network of influence extends to the city of Santa Fe and Webber.
In 2017, Bloomberg, who is one of the world's richest people, poured nearly $1.5 million into a failed and highly divisive proposal by former Mayor Javier Gonzales to tax sugary drinks in Santa Fe. His in-kind and cash contributions allowed a political committee working in support of the measure to financially stand toe-to-toe with tax opponents. Bloomberg had previously spent more than $18 million supporting similar measures in the Bay Area cities of San Francisco and Oakland, Calif. But unlike Santa Fe's proposal, those measures passed.
In 2018, the year Webber took office, he was selected to attend the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, described as a yearlong education and professional development program designed exclusively for mayors. The New York Times called it a "prestigious boot camp … that gives the mayors access to ongoing strategic advice from Bloomberg-funded experts."
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller participated in the leadership initiative the same year as Webber. Unlike Webber, though, Keller turned down a request to endorse Bloomberg — or any other candidate for that matter.
"Keller is the mayor of a major city, so campaigns have reached out," said Matt Ross, a spokesman for Keller. "But he's decided to stay focused on Albuquerque and solving our biggest challenges."
Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima took a different approach and also endorsed Bloomberg. In fact, Miyagishima is featured prominently on Bloomberg's campaign website.
"I like Mike because we get two for one with Mike Bloomberg," the Las Cruces mayor says in a YouTube video posted on Bloomberg's "Mayor's for Mike" page on his campaign website.
"One, he’s run an ultra-successful business, and two, he's run a huge corporation called the city of New York — both in a successful manner," Miyagishima says in the video. "You put those two together — wow — the United States will take off."
While Webber said his participation in Bloomberg's leadership initiative may have "in a sense" influenced his decision to endorse Bloomberg after interacting with him there, as well as at the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Webber said winning back the White House is the driving factor.
"The overarching issue is to change the occupant of the White House," Webber said. "Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. My opinion based on the assessment of the electorate and the mood of the public is that Mayor Bloomberg’s got the best chance to win. If the nominee is somebody else, whoever it is, will have my complete support."
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Of course he would.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.