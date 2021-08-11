Mayor Alan Webber condemned vandalism at three Santa Fe sites early Tuesday morning.
In a statement posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Webber decried vandalism at the Cross of the Martyrs, the Kit Carson monument near the federal courthouse and at the stub of what was Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza.
“Yesterday was the 341st anniversary of the Pueblo revolt,” Webber said in the video. “That is a fact of history, and it is an important day for many. But that fact doesn’t account for the cowards and the vandals that desecrated the Cross of the Martyrs and other monuments in our community.”
Vandals put red handprints on a white banner with the word “NOW” and draped it over the Cross of the Martyrs, and they spray-painted the year “1680” onto the cross.
The plywood box that protects the Kit Carson monument, an obelisk near the federal courthouse, also was covered in red handprints.
In a news release, the Santa Fe Police Department said it believes similar banners found hung on the fence that once encircled the Plaza obelisk also are connected to the vandalism at the other two sites.
The department on Wednesday released images showing seven people, dressed in all black and wearing white masks, leaving cloth banners around the fence that protects the area around the obelisk site at about 1:30 a.m.
Webber said that in response to the incidents, someone spray-painted on a portable bathroom graffiti in support of Don Diego de Vargas.
“This divisiveness is not Santa Fe,” Webber said in the video. “It cannot be Santa Fe. All of our history and cultures are important. But what happens is one side uses graffiti to promote division. Predictably, the other side responds with graffiti to spread more division. Then the first side responds. The anger and division escalates, and we cannot let that happen. We cannot permit it to tear us apart and lead to violence.”
Both the Kit Carson monument and the Plaza obelisk were identified as potential candidates for removal in 2020 as tensions rose in Santa Fe and the country over controversial monuments.
Ultimately, the Kit Carson monument, which sits on federal land, was surrounded by wooden obstacles, while Soldiers’ Monument was pulled from its base during a protest on Indigenous Peoples Day in October.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The Mayor is responsible for all of this. He worked with the 3 Sisters to unleash all of this. If he wants this community to come together, then he should resign, not seek re-election, and go back to where he came from.
Hippie ****suckers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.