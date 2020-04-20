Mayor Alan Webber said Monday the city of Santa Fe is facing a $46 million budget shortfall in the current fiscal year amid an "absolute free fall" of gross receipts tax revenue, a major source of funding for the city government.
"As we were with the health crisis, we are in unchartered territory when it comes to with the financial aftershock," Webber said during a virtual news conference.
"We’re estimating that our GRT (gross receipts tax) loss could be anywhere from $15 million to $21 million in four months. That could turn into a $46 million revenue shortfall in all of our funds — a 12 percent decline," he said.
In the general fund, which pays for day-to-day operations of city government, the shortfall is about $14 million, Webber said.
A hiring freeze, a spending freeze on non-essential items and other cost-cutting measures already underway will generate a projected $28 million in savings but still leave the city with an $18 million deficit, the mayor said.
"We are still looking to plug a big number," Webber said.
While the city plans to ask for state and federal assistance in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, as well as to tap into its $16 million rainy day fund, other cuts are on the horizon. Whether that means service recisions, wage reductions, furloughs or layoffs of the city's workforce remains to be seen.
"We’re looking at all of our different levers where we can find a way to save money, and obviously we are exploring all of our human resource policies and employment practices to see where we can find savings that are fair; that minimize the pain on our employees and on our residents in terms of the delivery of essential services," Webber said.
"Any cut to our employees would also apply to our managers and our people who are in positions of authority," he added. "I will be taking a 30 percent pay cut and turning that money back to the city to try to demonstrate that we’re all in this together."
Webber said he anticipated sharing more details on "options for saving money when it comes to people and salaries and benefits" in the next few days.
"But anything we do in that area, we’ll be letting the folks who are affected by it directly know about it first as a matter of decency and the fact that at the end of the day, we are all on the same team," he said.
While the nation is still in the middle of a public health emergency, Webber said the aftershock of the novel coronavirus has been a fiscal crisis.
"It’s been hard on our businesses around Santa Fe. It’s been hard on our workforce, on families. People have lost jobs. People have had their life’s work shuttered," he said. "As a consequence, there is a ripple effect from this aftershock that hits all parts of Santa Fe, including the city and our budget."
