WASHINGTON — For some, a rug is something to step on and a piece of artwork is something to hang on the wall. For Diné weaver Kevin Aspaas, his creations are far more.

“One thing that I learned from mentors throughout the community, elders in the community, was that it’s hard to separate art from our life because essentially, our life is art,” Aspaas said. “Everything we create in our culture, whether it be baskets, pottery, blankets, weavings … it all serves a purpose and it can all be seen as art as well.”

The Shiprock weaver was speaking recently at the Smithsonian Institution’s annual Folklife Festival, a two-week celebration of culture from around the world and the United States. He was joined by fellow Diné artist Kayla Jackson, a photographer from Round Rock, Ariz. She described making art as a form of prayer.

