Even the most skillful, bone-soothing chiropractor couldn't adjust the Republicans running for congressional seats in New Mexico.
These candidates lack something that would forestall any treatment: They don't have a spine.
Two of the invertebrates, whining Yvette Herrell and flip-flopping Claire Chase, are bitter competitors for the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District.
Neither gave two cents for candidate Donald Trump when he launched his first presidential campaign in 2015. Chase even called Trump unfit for command, a point that's hard to argue.
They changed their position when Trump won the presidency.
Chase and Herrell now take any opportunity to shower Trump with praise. They describe him in such glowing terms he could be a combination of Teddy Roosevelt and Winston Churchill.
Handlers for Herrell and Chase should have a standing order to hide all disinfectants, lest the candidates take the president at his word once too often and maim themselves in hopes of warding off the novel coronavirus.
Mark Ronchetti, the only Republican with a chance to win New Mexico's open U.S. Senate seat, shouldn't have imitated these weaklings. But Ronchetti is doing his best to impersonate a flunky of Trump.
The trouble for Ronchetti is that he's in an uphill statewide race, and his pitch isn't believable.
No-hope Senate candidate Gavin Clarkson showed why this week. Clarkson unearthed video of Ronchetti denigrating Trump in March 2019.
Ronchetti, who wasn't a candidate for the Senate at the time, spoke to a group at the University of New Mexico about climate change.
“I’m a Christian conservative who used to be a Republican until The Orange One...," Ronchetti said, his voice trailing off. "I'm afraid that has taken a part of my soul, and that’s not coming back.”
I asked Ronchetti's camp if the 14-second clip distributed by Clarkson was accurate. Ronchetti's spokesman, Jeff Glassburner, didn't address Ronchetti referring to Trump as the pejorative "Orange."
"Mark was obviously joking in that clip and never left the Republican Party," Glassburner said in an email. "Mark has been clear from day one of this campaign that he supports President Trump and his policies and this attack is nothing more than a desperate attempt by a failing candidate to get attention."
Ronchetti, who's in a three-way race for the Republican Senate nomination, should win the primary on name recognition alone. He was television station KRQE's weatherman for 13 years.
His nightly appearances on camera made Ronchetti a familiar face. That matters more than ever with the coronavirus pandemic restricting campaigning.
But if Ronchetti wins the Republican nomination, he has tied himself to Trump. This is a path to defeat in the statewide general election.
Trump's response to the coronavirus was slow-footed. He squandered February by falsely claiming his administration had the disease under control.
Trump has since seesawed about the dangers of the coronavirus.
He's called himself a wartime president fighting an invisible enemy. Then Trump egged on protesters of stay-at-home orders in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.
All three are swing states led by Democratic governors. This was one of many examples of Trump politicizing a health emergency instead of relying on science and good sense.
Trump has been just as unbalanced on climate change. He has called it a hoax, and said the Chinese created "the concept of global warming" to gain a competitive edge in business. Trump later claimed he was joking or reversed his flippant assessments.
Ronchetti, a meteorologist, might have had a chance to show leadership on climate change. Instead, he has boxed himself in with a declaration of support for Trump and his policies.
The fact that Trump's positions might shift overnight without any scientific or medical basis is a ball and chain for Ronchetti to lug around.
Ronchetti should survive the primary based on being the best-known Republican.
But most voters in the general election will be Democrats and independents. A majority of them aren't sold on Trump or on candidates for the legislative branch who will cede critical thinking skills to butter up the executive.
The strategy of Herrell and Chase in lionizing Trump is insincere but more strategic politically.
They are running in a congressional district that has been dominated by Republicans for most of the last 40 years. Democrat Xochitl Torres Small interrupted the trend in 2018, defeating Herrell by about 3,700 votes.
Chase and Herrell believe groveling to Trump is their chance at victory this time. It might work for one of them.
Not so for Ronchetti. His chance for an upset victory in November depended on maintaining the image he cultivated on television.
Trustworthy weathermen don't shift with a stiff breeze.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The problem with the GOP in New Mexico is that this is a purplish state grading towards blue in part due to the fact that the GOP has become, as Milan discusses, a laughingstock. If the GOP wants to win anything, it has to run moderates who will break from the Orange Disaster and the lackluster state GOP leadership. Instead, it runs cowards who will not buck the trend to Trump stupidity.
The GOP in New Mexico is doomed. I don't say that with any sense of glee because I think a multiparty system keeps a check and balance on sillyness. Right now there is nothing to balance my party's sillyness since the GOP has made itself largely irrelevant. I knew some really bright and intellectually centered Republicans in Los Alamos. Many of them have abandoned ship on the Elephant.
Sigh.
Milan Simonich- Editor
you MAKE FOR the consummate parroting lemming.
Your diatribe is fraught with debunked outright lies, and YOU appear as the spineless wordsmith.
Incontrovertible FACTS are this: you would not KNOW which is which - outright lies, innuendo, gossip, embellishments.
IF YOU HEARD "DRINK CLOROX/LYSOL" then Just Do It!
But YOU could replay that coronavirus terrorist force accuse & answer.
YOU might not hear "clorox" or "lysol" at all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.