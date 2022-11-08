In the end, weatherman Mark Ronchetti was out of his element, and it showed. Did it ever.

Republican Ronchetti had a puncher’s chance to knock Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham out of office. She stumbled as an executive decision-maker, but Ronchetti flopped as a challenger, going down to defeat Tuesday night.

Lujan Grisham is fortunate Ronchetti campaigned poorly. Her administrative skills had come under attack, often with justification. For instance, her first three selections for secretary of public education exited through a revolving door.

