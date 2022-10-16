Republicans Edwin Mechem and Susana Martinez each won election as governor of New Mexico by hailing themselves as crime fighters.

Their tactics worked politically, though Mechem’s meddling in the legal system remains one of the state’s greatest embarrassments.

Mechem liked to be called Big Ed. He was a lawyer and an FBI agent before entering politics. Martinez was the district attorney of Doña Ana County for 14 years until her election as governor. Stories of how they would attack crime fit smoothly in their gubernatorial campaigns.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

