It's time to bring in or cover the outdoor plants and ensure outdoor pets have winter-proof shelter.
The National Weather Service is expecting a storm to sweep through much of New Mexico starting Sunday night, bringing a cold snap with freezing nighttime temperatures, rain and possibly snow.
After weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of rain have pushed New Mexico into severe drought conditions, the storm might seem implausible. But forecasters say residents should be prepared for an early winter blast that could bring record amounts of snowfall for late October.
"It's coming," said meteorologist Scott Overpeck with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
The storm, moving in from the northwest, is expected to collide with a cold front coming in from the east, delivering what meteorologist Kerry Jones calls "significant snowfall potential."
For the city of Santa Fe, that means 2 inches or so by Monday morning. Areas farther north, such as Taos, could see 6 to 8 inches. Santa Fe has an 80 percent chance of precipitation Sunday night, according to the weather service forecast. That drops to 70 percent Monday and 40 percent Tuesday.
Temperatures will be 20 to 40 degrees colder than normal in most parts of the state, with Santa Fe likely to be facing lows in the high 20s and highs in the upper 30s come Monday.
The forecasters were unsure what might happen beyond Monday because the storm's track is still unpredictable, but Jones said, "This could be a nice multiday event which … could be a chance to rack up some snow."
Snowstorms are rare this time of year.
Still, the mountains above Santa Fe received a 2-foot snowfall during a storm Oct. 30, 2018, bringing hopes of a wet winter.
That may not be the case this time around.
Last month, meteorologists said New Mexico might be facing a mild, dry winter. While long-term climate changes play a role in the forecast, the main culprit is the La Niña pattern — a climate phenomenon of colder-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean that combine with an abnormally high air pressure system.
That creates a drying trend in the Southwest because the system pushes any eastbound storms to the north of New Mexico. La Niña produces the opposite effects of its counterpart, El Niño, which happens when warmer-than-usual sea temperatures and lower air pressure in the eastern tropical Pacific push moisture into the Southwest.
Meanwhile, Jones and Overpeck said Saturday will be a dry, hot, windy day — one that could cause "critical fire weather." Santa Fe temperatures are expected to hit the low 70s that day.
But come Sunday, temperatures will drop as the storm front moves in. Jones said road conditions could be dicey Monday, especially along Interstate 25 and Interstate 40.
Marisa Maez, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, said road crews are ready.
"The transportation department pays very close attention to the forecast," she said. "Rest assured, plow trucks will be loaded with salt and cinder and ready to roll 24/7 should the need arise. … We work very hard to keep the traveling public safe."
Maez urged anyone planning to travel during the storm to visit nmroads.com for updates.
