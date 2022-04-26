Firefighters made progress against the state’s two largest wildfires Tuesday, but enthusiasm over their hard-won success was tempered by the knowledge blustery weather and a drier landscape are on the horizon later this week.
Four days after tropical storm-strength winds amplified the Calf Canyon Fire and adjacent Hermits Peak Fire — resulting in the two merging into a giant blaze that has destroyed homes and structures in San Miguel and Mora counties — crews pushed to get ahead as milder breezes and more damp conditions reigned.
The wildfire, northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., grew moderately overnight to 60,173 acres by Tuesday as the number of personnel fighting the blaze increased to 817. It was about 12 percent contained.
Calmer winds allowed four planes to scoop water from Lake Isabel and drop it on the flames, while ground crews worked more aggressively to quell the fire by reinforcing containment lines and penetrating areas that were previously unsafe to enter, according to a government fire information website.
Forecasts called for low to moderate fire behavior, or activity, during much of Tuesday, giving crews a chance to gain an edge. But there’s the caveat that a wildfire can change as quickly as the weather, which is expected to worsen on Friday with higher winds.
Evacuations and road closures remained in place, including N.M. 518 from Sapello north to Buena Vista.
San Miguel County sheriff’s deputies were able to enter the charred areas to begin assessing the damage and identifying whose homes were destroyed.
Farther north of Las Vegas, the Cooks Peak Fire burned a couple of thousand more acres since Monday for a total of 54,000.
Evacuation orders remained in place for communities near the fire.
The one to four inches of snow that fell across the flames Monday morning curbed the Cooks Peak Fire’s spread and allowed crews to achieve 18 percent containment, according to InciWeb, a government fire tracking system.
This spurt of wetter weather reduced the fire’s intensity enough for crews to build a containment line directly at the fire’s edge, rather than a mile or more away from the flames. The work included “cold trailing,” which involves cooling or extinguishing heat along the fire’s perimeter.
“Because of the weather, it’s kind of like hitting the pause button” on the fire, said David Shell, a spokesman for the incident management team fighting the blaze. “We were able to get right up next to it and do some good work.”
However, the damp relief is expected to be short-lived amid the drought-stricken region, where bone-dry debris and withered vegetation will become highly flammable as the week progresses, InciWeb says.
“This is our window of opportunity to build the fire line and attack the fire,” Shell said. “We’re predicting there will be a drying trend starting. The winds are gonna come back up. And that’s going to challenge us again.”
Farther west, crews also took advantage of the more favorable weather to keep the smaller but uncontained Cerro Pelado Fire from spreading within the area 7 miles east of Jemez Springs — and as of Tuesday they were mostly succeeding.
The fire grew just a few hundred acres overnight Monday, burning a total of 5,900.
Recent prescribed burns and landscape scars from three previous fires — Las Conchas in 2011, Thompson Ridge in 2013 and Cajete in 2017 — were helping crews to curtail its spread.
Because windier, drier conditions are expected to create greater fire hazards in the next few days, the Sierra de Los Pinos and Cochiti Mesa communities will remain evacuated.
And Forest Service officials on Tuesday issued an order barring the public from entering the area bordered by N.M. 4 on the west, Valles Caldera National Preserve to the north, Bandelier National Monument to the east, and Zia and Santo Domingo pueblos to the south.
In Harding County, the Mitchell Fire, which has charred 25,000 acres, was proving much less stubborn in this sparsely populated area, with crews reaching 65 percent containment.
It’s burning grasses and some piñon and junipers, but no timber — eliminating the danger of hot, fast-burning canopy fires.
Wendy Mason, spokeswoman for the state Forestry Division, echoed comments about nature being cooperative, at least for now.
“They [crews] are doing really good with that fire, getting ahead on it, thanks to a little break in the weather,” Mason said. “They’ll definitely be monitoring it as we come into the end of the week … when we’re getting those high winds again.”
Some evacuees have expressed anger about authorities not allowing them back into closed-off areas to check on their livestock to ensure they are fed, watered and not sick.
Fire officials have said barring people from an area with an active fire is for their own protection.
Shell said people should call their county sheriff, explain the situation and ask if it’s possible to go in and tend their animals.
“They might — it’s up to them — be able to escort you in so you can feed your animals, providing it’s safe,” Shell said.