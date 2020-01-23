One side claims it has a surefire plan to produce more high school graduates in New Mexico while reducing crime and shrinking the population of state prisons.
The other counters that this idea is built around irresponsible spending of public money.
It's a clash that should seem redundant. Worries about New Mexico's crushing poverty and how to protect its fabulous wealth have collided every winter since 2011.
The debate centers on whether state government should spend another 1 percent from its largest endowment to expand early childhood education. Money from the $19 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund already helps pay for K-12 public schools.
Those against adding another beneficiary say it would deplete an endowment that is supposed to last long after extraction industries fade and no longer provide revenue for using state land.
On the opposite side is Allen Sánchez, a well-to-do registered lobbyist and heavyweight in the Catholic Church. He is the designated voice of the state's three Catholic bishops on various issues, everything from bills opposing abortion to fending off legislation to reinstate the death penalty in New Mexico.
Sánchez also is president of CHI St. Joseph's Children, a nonprofit organization that provides free early childhood education programs. In recent years, St. Joseph's has paid Sánchez a salary and other compensation of $188,000 to $233,000 annually, according to its filings for tax-exempt status.
Sánchez says his agency cannot reach every infant in New Mexico with its early education programs.
"The unmet need is about $400 million a year," he said.
In his view, the only source of money large enough to cover the expense is the Land Grant Permanent Fund. Without using a portion of the endowment for small children, he says, the state perpetuates a system of inequality.
"What's the acceptable percentage of children to be left behind? The answer is zero," Sánchez said.
He and a group of Democrats in the Legislature have tried unsuccessfully in each of the last nine years to place a proposed constitutional amendment for expanded early childhood education on the state ballot.
But they haven't had the votes to get the measure out of the state Senate. They won't have them this year, either.
Republicans don't like the idea of using more of the endowment now, saying the money needs to be preserved for future generations.
They have a powerful ally in Democratic Sen. John Arthur Smith of Deming. He chairs the Senate Finance Committee, a graveyard for the proposed constitutional amendment.
Smith once refused to give the proposal a hearing in his committee after it had cleared the 70-member House of Representatives and another Senate panel.
Sánchez accused Smith of institutional racism, saying the senator was perpetuating a system that leaves more ethnic minorities than whites stuck deep in poverty.
If the name-calling hurt Smith, he didn't show it. His influence over state spending remains extraordinary. Smith is one of 42 senators, but he speaks with more authority on finances than all the others combined.
Still, Sánchez and liberal Democrats have pushed Smith hard enough that he has reacted by offering a bill that would give them some of what they want.
Along with Rep. Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces, Smith is sponsoring a measure to create a fund for early childhood education.
Their proposal, House Bill 83, would be built with money from the state's everyday spending account, the general fund. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has proposed allocating $320 million to start the account.
The bill by Gallegos and Smith calls for a distribution of $20 million for early childhood education on July 1, 2021. After that, annual allocations would be at least $30 million.
Sánchez remains relentless in seeking more money from the permanent fund, but he isn't opposing Smith's bill.
"It's not the favorite, but we like it. We will never say no to $20 million for kids," Sánchez said.
He and Smith haven't reached a truce. Head-butting might still be on the agenda.
But an infusion of money for Sánchez's favored program might buy a little peace, or at least a bit of common ground.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news.
