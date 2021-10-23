Mary Martinez lost her husband and her father to the coronavirus within a four-day period in December, joining thousands of others in their suffering in the pandemic.
Her father, Henry Sanchez, was 83, but her husband, Eric “Suavecito” Martinez, was only 57. A lung condition caused by years of breathing in paint fumes while working impaired his ability to fight the disease, his wife said.
Sabrina Martinez, one of Eric Martinez’s twin daughters, said of the family, “All of us — we lost so much.”
New Mexico will hit 5,000 COVID-19 deaths any day now. Through the crisis, it has become clear underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart and lung diseases, cancer, high blood pressure, obesity and other factors increase COVID-19’s ability to sicken and kill.
The virus is deadly, but it has accomplices.
According to state statistics, about 75 percent of New Mexico’s coronavirus deaths have involved patients with one or more contributing conditions.
The underlying conditions thwart the body’s ability to fight back.
“I describe the immune system as the military that’s waiting to eliminate any foreign invader,” said Dr. Denise Gonzales, a medical director with the Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque.
Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe (no relation to Denise Gonzales), said some underlying conditions, such as diabetes, suppress the immune system’s ability to combat COVID-19. The conditions leave fewer and weaker soldiers for the fight.
Battling other diseases also leaves less in immune system reserves, David Gonzales said. And some conditions, such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis, have battered lungs to vulnerability.
“Their bodies are already on the precipice of being ill enough to be hospitalized,” Denise Gonzales said. An infection could put these people in jeopardy.
There are other issues as well: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said prolonged use of steroids for rheumatoid arthritis and other problems can inhibit the immune system. Drugs used by some transplant recipients to prevent their body from attacking the foreign organ also tamp down the body’s immune response.
Denise Gonzales said that early in the pandemic, older people and patients with complicated problems were most susceptible. Most of them, however, have become vaccinated.
Now, physicians see unvaccinated people with COVID-19 who tend to be younger and think they don’t have underlying conditions, she said. But those conditions just haven’t been diagnosed yet, so “young people might have a false sense of security.”
David Gonzales said he couldn’t stress enough that people should get vaccinated against the coronavirus and obtain booster shots if they are eligible.
All the while, COVID-19 deaths keep rising. Nationwide, more than 730,000 have died, and globally the number exceeds
4.9 million. New Mexico added
14 deaths Friday in its most recent report from the state Department of Health, bringing its total to 4,987.
When the next report comes out Monday, the state almost certainly will have surpassed 5,000 deaths.
The CDC reported 81 percent of coronavirus deaths in this country involve people older than 65. The number of deaths among people older than 65 is 80 times higher than that of people between 18 and 29.
The numbers, of course, represent human lives — and in this case, the loved ones lost in the Martinez family.
Eric Martinez’s wife said her husband sometimes needed oxygen to function well, long before he contracted coronavirus.
As a young man, he fixed dents and fenders and painted lowriders and other vehicles. He started his own shop, Suavecito Paint and Body, out of his backyard. He painted houses and took on other jobs to help sustain a growing family.
“Wherever the work was,” Mary Martinez said. “He painted an airplane once.”
Mary Martinez doesn’t draw a glowing picture of some periods of their marriage. She and Eric Martinez started going together when she was 14 and he was 18, and they married several years later.
“Actually, when I met Eric he was in and out of jail,” she said in a text message. “He would call me to bail him out but I was only 14, so I’d wake up one of my sisters so she could help me get him out.”
The couple were partiers, she said. They drank a lot. They had two older kids, and then Mary Martinez had twin daughters in May 1999. They knew they had to change for the sake of their family. That was the year they ended their wild lifestyle and started going to a Seventh Day Adventist church in Santa Fe, Mary Martinez said.
Just as they had partied hard, Eric and Mary Martinez hit religion with gusto. Sabrina Martinez said her father read the Bible to her and twin sister, Christina (also called Cameron), each morning before they went to school.
Sabrina Martinez, now 22, said her father approached people at his job, in grocery stores and “pretty much anywhere” to speak about turning their lives over to God.
He wrote religious plays he insisted his extended family perform at church. The plays incorporated biblical stories such as Noah’s ark and the parable of the 10 virgins, his wife said. He would get up in the middle of the night with inspirations for the plays. He painted a castle and boat on sheets as props.
He and his wife visited jails and prisons to read the Bible with inmates.
“Eric was just out there to win everybody for the Lord,” Mary said.
Numerous members of the Martinez family contracted the coronavirus last fall, before vaccines were available. Mary Martinez said she became severely ill and her husband took care of her at home.
When she coughed or breathed deeply, “It was like razor blades” and “a ball of stickers” in the chest, she said.
She began to improve, and then Eric Martinez became ill with the disease. On Thanksgiving morning, “he woke me up and said, ‘I can’t move.’ ” She called an ambulance. His oxygen level had plummeted.
Mary Martinez said her father and husband were in rooms next door to each other at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Her father, an Army veteran who loved to play the guitar, died Dec. 7.
The family did Zoom meetings with Eric Martinez, but he was on a ventilator in his final couple of weeks, and it was hard to know if he heard the songs they played for him and the prayers the family said for him. He died Dec. 11, the day the federal government gave emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
“We don’t blame anything with the Lord,” Mary Martinez said. “I think God is the one who keeps us strong.”
Sabrina Martinez, who has four siblings, works at a hair salon in Albuquerque and lives in Santa Fe with her brother, Chris, and her mother. She said she benefits from her father’s religious strength. It also helps to have family around.
Mary Martinez watches a baby grandson and a family friend’s infant during the day and also helps with a 2-year-old grandson in the afternoon until his parents get off work. The presence of children and family keeps Mary Martinez, 54, occupied and vigorous.
“They bring life to us again,” she said. Her mother, Betty Sanchez, is 80 and still comes over to help clean the house.
The pandemic rolls on.
“It’s like, when is this going to end?” Mary Martinez said.
Seeing coronavirus patients on the news, she said, is a constant reminder of the loss the Martinez family has endured.
Two of New Mexico’s sad march to 5,000.
