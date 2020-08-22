Statistics seldom tell the whole story in elections. This year is no different.
So far this cycle, the nonprofit Center for Voter Information in Washington says it has mailed 785,996 applications for absentee ballots to registered voters in New Mexico.
In turn, the organization says more than 67,000 New Mexicans already have forwarded applications to their county clerk.
People can avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19 by voting from home this fall, said Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the Center for Voter Information.
“We are literally bringing democracy to people’s doorstep,” he said in a phone interview.
What Lopach’s statistics don’t show is how much confusion his organization’s mass mailings have caused. I’ve received calls of complaint from people in all parts of Santa Fe.
One was from Guy Dimonte. He and his wife each received two ballot applications from Lopach’s organization. Any mathematician can tell you this is double the number needed.
The extra application forms seemed odd enough to Dimonte, but the mailings troubled him for another reason.
In both letters it sent to Dimonte, the Center for Voter Information got his name wrong. This caused him to worry about the accuracy of his registration record and his ability to vote.
He called the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office for help. After some checking, an employee told Dimonte his voter registration was correct, even if the letter from Lopach’s organization was not.
“People like us are confused, and we end up calling the clerk’s office for no good reason. It wastes a lot of their time,” Dimonte said.
Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar told me her staff’s administrative workload has increased because of concerns or questions about the third-party mailings of ballot applications.
Lopach said his organization is only trying to make it easier for people to vote. But his operation goes to extremes that can rattle voters.
The Center for Voter Information sends as many as five ballot applications to the same person.
Lopach said those preoccupied with financial problems or other troubles during the coronavirus pandemic might not react to a single letter. He hopes sheer volume will get their attention.
As for errors in letters, Lopach said it can happen in a world where databases might mismatch first and last names, or even mix in the name of a voter’s pet.
Dimonte, though worried about his status as a voter, stayed calm though it all. Another man who called to complain was vituperative.
On separate days, the bloke with the hot temper had received by mail two applications for an absentee ballot.
He said he didn’t know who sent them, but postage-paid envelopes addressed to the Santa Fe County clerk were included with each letter. The man claimed the ballot application didn’t fit in the envelope that was provided. He blamed the county clerk for what he considered government ineptitude.
I suggested a third-party organization such as Lopach’s, not the county clerk, had sent the man the applications. None of this mattered to him.
He also was angry because someone at the County Clerk’s Office advised him to tear up the second application he’d received for an absentee ballot.
The complainer worried that people applying for absentee ballots could be duped by an election official into throwing away their ballot application and their chance to vote out President Donald Trump.
I told the caller the advice he’d received seemed sound. He can only vote once. Mailing in two ballot applications would cause clutter and extra work for the county clerk’s staff.
Worse, if a voter mistakenly is sent two ballots by the clerk, claims of voter fraud will be on every losing candidate’s lips.
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said there’s no reason for concern about multiple ballot applications leading to fraud.
“County clerks will only accept one application per voter and will only send out one absentee ballot per voter,” he said.
Curtas said the Secretary of State’s Office has tried to help the Center for Voter Information.
“We work with them on occasion ahead of their mailings to make sure they are sending correct info to voters, to help improve the accuracy of their lists, to mitigate any confusion about the info they put out, to make sure that county clerks know what to expect from their mailings.”
The Center for Voter Information is using the same application form voters can download from Secretary of State’s Office or obtain from their county clerk.
“Incidentally, this is also the same form that the Republican Party is using in their mailings at the moment,” Curtas said.
No matter how benign he makes the mass mailings sound, I’m still on edge.
Between cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service and the array of ballot applications floating around town, voting in person never looked better.
It will be easy enough to mask up and sidestep crowds during early voting in October. Then I won’t have to worry about whether the Postal Service will deliver my ballot before the polls close Nov. 3.
Statistics are for losers. The final tally is for winners.
And a vote’s not in the books unless it’s counted.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.