Morika "Mori" Vorenberg Hensley cast a look of satisfaction at the Santa Fe River rushing past, flowing faster and higher than usual, on a recent spring day.
"Being desert folk, there is just something so visceral, so essential to my being to see running water," she said. "I love finding little places along the river where it feels like I am the only one getting to enjoy this beautiful thing.
"But it's also fun to see so many people out enjoying this river while it's flowing," Hensley added.
The Santa Fe River plays a big role in 29-year-old Hensley's life and work. The board of the nonprofit Santa Fe Watershed Association appointed her as its executive director during the summer, following the retirement of Andy Otto, who served in the job for about eight and a half years.
Hensley, a New Mexico native who grew up in Santa Fe and Taos, previously was the associate executive director of the group, which was founded in 1997 and works to protect and restore the watershed and educate the community about its importance.
Hensley's path as a water and conservation advocate started early. She recalled that as a child she wanted to become the next crocodile hunter — as deceased Australian reptile expert Steve Irwin was known through his popular television series.
"I didn't watch a lot of TV, but if I went over to grandma's house, I never turned on MTV," she said. "It was always a Discovery Channel nature show or The Crocodile Hunter."
She's since had encounters with alligators in Georgia and crocodiles in India, Africa and Peru.
After graduating from Taos High School in 2012, Hensley earned bachelor's and master's degrees in environmental science, with a focus on ecology and conservation, from Emory University in Georgia.
She grabbed any field work she could get during her schooling, traveling from Georgia's Barrier Islands to the Republic of Namibia to do a range of work, from collecting gorilla fecal samples to catching bumblebees.
Later, Hensley returned home and participated in the Northern New Mexico Master Naturalist Program, which trains people to become stewards of the state's environment through both classroom and field instruction.
A stint with the local nonprofit Quivira Coalition, where she participated in workshops and volunteered on water and wetland projects, Hensley had her "watershed moment."
She saw "how our landscape is drying as a result of erosion, which is a result of mismanagement," Hensley said. She wants to help heal the landscape and the rivers that run through it.
Mollie Walton, who now owns a consulting firm, worked as the land and water program director for the Quivira Coalition when Hensley was involved. She recalled Hensley's curious nature, positive attitude and dedicated work ethic.
Hensley could be successful anywhere, Walton said. "But she's really dedicated to Northern New Mexico and her roots and making a difference in the community. That's what makes her a good leader: She understands the community; she knows how to talk to people; she knows people who have been marginalized, and she knows how to address that in the conservation world."
Watershed association board member Janet McVickar said she sees Hensley, who joined the organization in 2019, "as a strong leader in our nonprofit." She noted Hensley is making connections with donors and working to expand the group's educational component.
Hensley also aims to combine two programs — Adopt a River and Adopt an Arroyo — into a new Adopt the Watershed program, which she believes will bring more attention to the association's work to keep the watershed and river healthy.
The change will provide members of the community with a sense of stewardship and ownership of the watershed, Hensley said.
The river "connects us in so many ways," she said. "It connects us on an emotional and spiritual level but also physically. It runs through our community. And there aren't that many things that connect us like that anymore."