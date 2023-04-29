041123_GC_WatershedDirector02rgb.jpg

Morika "Mori" Vorenberg Hensley, Santa Fe watershed director, sits by the Santa Fe River on Wednesday near East Alameda Street. The river "connects us in so many ways," she said. "It connects us on an emotional and spiritual level but also physically."

Morika "Mori" Vorenberg Hensley cast a look of satisfaction at the Santa Fe River rushing past, flowing faster and higher than usual, on a recent spring day. 

"Being desert folk, there is just something so visceral, so essential to my being to see running water," she said. "I love finding little places along the river where it feels like I am the only one getting to enjoy this beautiful thing.

"But it's also fun to see so many people out enjoying this river while it's flowing," Hensley added.

