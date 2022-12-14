Residents, schools and businesses on the east side of Española had no water service for part of the day Wednesday due to a city water main break on Riverside Drive.

Española City Manager Jordan Yutzy said about 2,000 customers were affected by the break, which was discovered early Wednesday morning and fixed by the afternoon.

McCurdy Charter School issued a two-hour delay before canceling classes. Fairview Elementary School was delayed for two hours. 

