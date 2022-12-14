editor's pick Waterline break in Española left east side without water The New Mexican Nicholas Gilmore Author email Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Residents, schools and businesses on the east side of Española had no water service for part of the day Wednesday due to a city water main break on Riverside Drive.Española City Manager Jordan Yutzy said about 2,000 customers were affected by the break, which was discovered early Wednesday morning and fixed by the afternoon.McCurdy Charter School issued a two-hour delay before canceling classes. Fairview Elementary School was delayed for two hours. The break was likely caused by the recent, consistent freezing temperatures, Yutzy said, which could have reached to the depth of the water main at 6 or 7 feet.The Riverside Drive pipeline delivers water from several of the city's wells to a mixing well, where it is treated to maintain compliance with safety standards.The city of Española is seeking more than $20 million in state and federal funding to replace water and sewer lines along Riverside Drive, Yutzy said, which he estimated to be about 50 years old. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Gilmore Author email Follow Nicholas Gilmore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe stops giving sleeping bags, tents to homelessMan detained after standoff at Cerro Gordo housing complexNeighbors report longtime problems at home where homicide victim foundFormer state senator files lawsuit against Lujan Grisham over alleged threatsAttorney general sues operator of Las Vegas hospital, alleging 'unconscionable' practicesLas Posadas returns to Plaza — without devilsFormer New Mexico senator became twelfth moonwalker in 1972Land sale clears the way for Richards extensionIncoming winter storm to bring overnight wind gustsKroger's pending split with prescription giant will squeeze Los Alamos Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Shortbread sensation Ringside Seat Top newsmaker has an all-American success story Will Webber It's OK for Lobos fans to take a shot Ringside Seat Cases big and small call into question justice for all