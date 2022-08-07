The Watergate scandal that began 50 summers ago crushed many a Republican. It also helped do in one Democrat, a local no less.

That listless fellow was U.S. Sen. Joseph Montoya, the only New Mexican with deep ties to the Watergate investigation.

Montoya had been in politics since his election in 1936 to the New Mexico House of Representatives when he was only 21 years old. Nicknamed “Little Joe,” Montoya campaigned for one office or another during the next four decades. He was in his second term as a U.S. senator when Watergate began making headlines in 1972.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community