Pat Saiz, a worker for the city of Santa Fe’s Water Division, flushes a fire hydrant to clean out the main line on the corner of Agua Fría Street and Calle Carmelita on Tuesday.
spotlight
photo feature
Water works
- Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- An eye for the sky: Ginsburg was drawn to Santa Fe
- Disgraced Democratic senator embraces rival party
- Hundreds of SFPS teachers, staff ask to stay home, shift hours
- Two arrested after armed robbery at Santa Fe hotel
- The Pantry will expand into former L'Olivier space downtown
- Governor eases some pandemic restrictions
- Jury convicts Redwolf Pope of rape, voyeurism
- Santa Fe educator, musician shared love of mariachi
- SFPS forges ahead as teachers push back on reopening
- Santa Fe High grad to receive award for heroism
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Luján declines to take part in TV debate (60)
- Trump's rush to replace Ginsburg risky for GOP senators (45)
- Santa Fe parents charged with abuse in teen son's cancer death (45)
- Woman issues warning after attack in Santa Fe pedestrian tunnel (44)
- O'Reilly Auto Parts on Airport Road fined $79,200 for mask violations (38)
- Lujan Grisham apologizes after Española mayor rips mask comments (36)
- New health order to revive indoor dining in New Mexico (35)
- Santa Fe mayor gets into public spat over De Vargas statue with Spanish cultural group leader (34)
- Bicyclist killed in crash near Santa Fe High School (29)
- Young New Mexico students could return to classroom after Labor Day (28)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.