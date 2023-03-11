A common metaphor for an improved outlook is a storm abating and the sun shining through the clouds.
With New Mexico’s increasing water supply, the reverse is happening: More storms are dumping rain and snow across the landscape.
A federal report shows precipitation and the water content in snow were well above average in February, defying the forecasts of a La Niña weather pattern causing another drier-than-normal winter in the state.
Water managers say March data offers the first accurate forecast of the upcoming runoff because that’s when the biggest snowpack buildup occurs.
Last month’s cool, wet weather made the snowpack considerably thicker and less powdery than a year ago, giving the water managers guarded optimism the snowmelt will produce ample spring runoff to boost the Rio Grande in time for the growing season.
Meanwhile, heavy summer rains dampened the drought-parched soil. That will make it less prone to soak up runoff, swelling the rivers even more, the report said.
“It’s been a rough few years, but things are improved this year,” state soil scientist Rick Strait said.
Strait collects data for the monthly stream-flow report issued by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Farmers, a half a dozen pueblos and other users in the valley depend on the Rio Grande as a chief water supply.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows only a few scattered patches of extreme drought and some severe drought conditions in Eastern New Mexico. The western half of the state ranges from zero to moderate drought.
That’s a rosier picture than a year ago, when a large portion of the state was immersed in severe to extreme drought conditions. Two years ago, nearly all of New Mexico was steeped in extreme to exceptional drought.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has declared La Niña over. The weather pattern that cools the Pacific Ocean’s surface near the equator, pushing precipitation northward and worsening the West’s drought, had formed three years in a row.
A big question is whether the wetter weather will continue into the spring, a crucial trend for shoring up the summer water supply.
“March and April are critical months for determining what the fate of the snow that has already fallen will be as well as how much additional moisture may be added to the existing snowpack,” the report says.
Better but need more
For now, the weather is turning a corner.
Precipitation between October and March in the region was 110% of normal versus 78% the year before.
In the Santa Fe area, two weather monitoring stations — one placed in the ski basin, the other above the McClure Reservoir in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed — measured considerably more snowpack than last year, based on the depth and water content.
The station near McClure measured snowpack at almost double the normal amount, an increase from the 20% of normal last year.
The ski basin station pegged snowpack at 118% of normal, compared to 71% a year ago — not as dramatic a change as McClure but still significant, said Jaz Ammon, hydrological technician at the Conservation Service who helps compile the stream-flow reports.
“Throughout that Sangre de Cristo range, right above Santa Fe, the snowpack is looking much more robust than last year,” Ammon said.
Water managers agreed this is the wettest winter in years but cautioned a healthy monsoon still will be needed.
Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, Interstate Stream Commission director, said from what he sees in the report, the Rio Grande has achieved the median, which means half the years that comprise the “normal” were better.
“It’s good to have in a La Niña year, but it’s not huge, by any means,” Schmidt-Petersen said.
He said he hopes it keeps snowing through April in the mountains, creating ample spring runoff.
“If that happens, we’ll probably have a good Rio Grande through June,” Schmidt-Petersen said. “But after that, it really depends again on the summer rains.”
The head of the regional irrigation district echoed those concerns.
“I believe we’ll have a better spring through the middle valley in terms of runoff, and so I’m very happy about that,” said Jason Casuga, CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. “But we’re gonna find ourselves pretty much in the same spot we were at last year in June, where we’re going to be praying for rain and living off San Juan-Chama water.”
Casuga was referring to the water that naturally would flow into the Colorado River Basin but is diverted to the Rio Grande through a federal system of dams and tunnels called the San Juan-Chama Project.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation allocates the water every year, including to the irrigation district, six pueblos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
Casuga said an encouraging sign is the San Juan River basin has healthy snowpack, so the district might receive a full water allocation of roughly 20,000 acre-feet. That’s about 6.5 billion gallons.
Last year, the district got little more than half of its full allotment.
The full allocation will help the district provide irrigation water until the rainy season starts, which is typically around July, he said.
But if the rains don’t come, that will be troublesome, Casuga said.
The larger problem
Both Casuga and Schmidt-Petersen said it was unfortunate the El Vado Reservoir near Tierra Amarilla is still unavailable to store water because of dam renovations.
That means there’s no way to create a backup supply, Casuga said, adding any surplus water must flow downstream to Elephant Butte Reservoir.
With no storage, the district must rely on summer rain, not only to supply irrigators but to keep the state from accruing a heftier water debt to Texas under a multistate water-sharing agreement, he said.
New Mexico ended the year owing Texas just under 100,000 acre-feet.
The Rio Grande Compact, which governs water deliveries to New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, requires more water to be sent downstream if the snowpack is heavier, Casuga said.
So if a fat snowpack is followed by a dry summer — like what happened in 2020 — then the state can’t meet its obligation and the debt escalates, he said.
Another problem is evaporation has increased with the climate becoming warmer and drier, resulting in less water making it downstream.
The West has been in a drought since the late 1990s, with a handful of intermittent wet years. Under climate change, droughts become longer and more intense, while wet periods grow shorter and more sporadic.
A study published last year in the journal Nature Climate Change says the West is experiencing the driest 22-year period since A.D. 800, putting the region, which includes New Mexico, in a megadrought.
Human-driven climate change is compounding the drought’s severity and lengthening its duration, the researchers say, estimating it could drag on to the 30-year mark before it finally passes.
Ammon said an above-average snowpack and monsoon offer a short-term fix.
Reservoirs, depleted from years of drought, reflect the larger climate trends, he said.
For instance, the reservoirs in the Rio Chama and upper Rio Grande area are on average filled to 31% of normal, just slightly above the 29% of a year ago.
Ammon called that “quite low.”
“It will take a lot of water volume to make up those deficits and actually bring these reservoirs up to the long-term, normal storage volumes,” Ammon said. “That’s one indicator that we still have a long way to go to recover from this long-term drought cycle.”