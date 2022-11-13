Water main breaks over the weekend on Santa Fe’s east side led to problems for the area’s streets and water service.

Area residents reported brown tap water and low water pressure after two separate water mains on Camino Cabra and Garcia Street began leaking as early as 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The city’s emergency notification system, Alert Santa Fe, issued a message early Saturday morning warning that the Camino Cabra water main break would cause the road to be closed as well as water service to be “impacted throughout the day.”

