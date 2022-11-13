Water main breaks over the weekend on Santa Fe’s east side led to problems for the area’s streets and water service.
Area residents reported brown tap water and low water pressure after two separate water mains on Camino Cabra and Garcia Street began leaking as early as 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The city’s emergency notification system, Alert Santa Fe, issued a message early Saturday morning warning that the Camino Cabra water main break would cause the road to be closed as well as water service to be “impacted throughout the day.”
Gabe Salazar, who lives off of Camino Cabra, said Sunday afternoon that his faucet had been emitting brown water since Saturday morning. Flooding from the break also froze into a sheet of ice atop the road, he said.
“There’s mud coming out of the faucet right now,” he said, that “smells like rust and old piping metal.”
Salazar said the water main was leaking near Camino Cabra and Camino San Acacio, with flooding and ice stretching to Camino Delora.
Sunday morning, City Councilor Michael Garcia posted an update on the Camino Cabra break on his Facebook page, writing “The water main on Camino Cabra was repaired late last night. Then unfortunately the water main broke again. This means there is currently no water service to the affected Camino Cabra area.”
That afternoon a new message from Alert Santa Fe reported another break on Garcia Street, causing more water service interruptions and road closure.
Meanwhile, Garcia wrote the lines were being flushed through fire hydrants to “clear the lines and address the brown discolored water issue.”
Salazar said he and his family have experienced problems with brown water and low water pressure intermittently during the summer. He was concerned about sediment affecting his home’s water heater as well as wasting water by flushing it through all of his fixtures as he said has been advised to do by city staff.
As of Sunday afternoon, neither water main had been repaired, according to city alerts.
City Manager John Blair could not be reached Sunday for updates on the situation.
In October, alerts notified of water main breaks on Siringo Road, Country Club Road and at the intersection of West Alameda and Sicomoro streets. Notifications in following days reported that those breaks were repaired.