The city-owned Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course and the athletic fields at the Municipal Recreation Complex have reopened after effluent used for irrigation was deemed unsafe for public spaces, forcing their closure last week.
“We’re back on track with the water that we provide them for irrigation,” city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said late Monday.
In a special meeting last week, Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council approved a request to spend between $60,000 and $110,000 to cover the cost of using potable water at the city-owned recreation facilities to keep the grass alive.
“We didn’t want their greens to die,” Chacon said. “Each of [the 30 greens at the golf course] costs like $50,000, so it would’ve been penny wise and pound foolish to let the golf course die and then have to replace it at a $1.5 million cost.”
The unsafe effluent from the city’s wastewater treatment plant also forced the closure of the golf course at Santa Fe Country Club, but Chacon didn’t know whether the privately owned facility planned to reopen any time soon.
The country club didn’t have any updates on its website, and efforts to reach the general manager and golf director at the Santa Fe Country Club, which is normally closed Mondays, were unsuccessful. The country club’s driving range, pool and clubhouse remained open during the golf course shutdown.
In an email earlier in the day, Chacon said the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe started to receive “100 percent effluent water delivery to their ponds from the treatment plant” over the weekend.
“The effluent levels are slowly rising and as a result, they will be able to irrigate the entire complex [Monday],” she wrote. “The facility will re-open beginning [Tuesday].”
Chacon said all league activity on the sports fields at the Municipal Recreation Complex would resume Tuesday. She said a softball league was playing on the fields Monday.
Chacon said the exact cause of the hazardous effluent remains unknown. “We want to make sure it never happens again,” she said.
Public Utilities Director Shannon Jones told the governing body last week that the Paseo Real wastewater treatment plan was experiencing an “upset” of the clarification process.
“This upset has caused turbid effluent entering the tertiary treatment area,” he wrote in a staff report. “As a result, ultra violet disinfection is less effective and bacteria counts have exceeded permit limits.”
Chacon said city workers had been putting in long hours to get the effluent back on course.
“These people put in long hours after hours in very stinky conditions,” she said.
