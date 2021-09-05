A proposed development on Cow Creek Ranch in San Miguel County has raised many concerns with downstream property owners, and chief among them is the impact that dozens of homes would have on the area’s water.
They worry developer Gerald Peters’ plan to build 65 homes on the 1,200-acre property, nestled in mountainous forestland near Pecos, would strain the valley’s aquifer and harm the creek.
The project, which has drawn increasing scrutiny after it was featured in a New Mexican story in July, would be built in four phases over 20 years. The homes would be equipped with wells and septic tanks, all of which comprise a development that would be unprecedented in scale and potential impact in the Cow Creek area.
Peters has tried to assure the owners, few of whom live full time in this pastoral valley, that there’s ample groundwater to support the dwellings, which would be spread across 1,000 acres. The housing would be less dense than some neighborhoods in Pecos, he has said, adding that his plans are being closely scrutinized.
Most owners are not assuaged, arguing there are too many unknowns, especially as a megadrought depletes water throughout the state. They also fear the septic systems could leak sewage into the creek, either when they break down or during a flood.
One longtime Cow Creek property owner said she was concerned about the 19 homes that would be built with septic drainage systems near the creek in the project’s first phase.
“The potential for a problem is there, particularly when the leach fields are that close to the creek,” said Candi DePauw, who lives in California. “I’m not a hydrologist — it just looks dubious. I realize they’re trying to go by all the laws and regulations, but, you know, is that enough?”
At the same time, hydrologists need to confirm there’s enough water to supply the homes and fill the storage tanks that she has heard would be used as a backup supply, without taking too much from downstream users, DePauw said.
Still, Peters is correct when he says his proposal must go through a rigorous review.
San Miguel County and several state agencies will vet the project to ensure it meets codes and the complex criteria, including for waste disposal and water supply. Peters and his team would have to address any red flags.
“My ultimate goal is to send it [the proposal] to everyone I can possibly think to help evaluate this,” said Amanda Salas, San Miguel County’s planning supervisor. “Make sure we get as many pieces of input as possible, and move from there.”
After the county and state have reviewed the project, the public will have a chance to air concerns at public hearings yet to be scheduled, Salas said.
Containing sewage
A few owners recalled heavy storms that flooded the valley at least a couple of times in the past 20 years.
They questioned whether a flood could displace leach fields installed at the ranch, where the water table is already high, and wash sewage into the creek.
“If something unusual happens where it floods, I don’t know, does anybody know if that can happen?” DePauw said.
Peters, who didn’t respond to an inquiry for this story, wrote in a previous statement that the state Environment Department would inspect all septic systems, and that he would comply with whatever is required.
Because he seeks to create a fishing resort, Peters wrote, he will take “the utmost care” to preserve water quality.
“We will meet and likely surpass every requirement there is because our focus is on preserving the local environment,” Peters wrote.
Maddy Hayden, a former state Environment Department spokeswoman, said the agency would conduct on-site inspections, including while the septic systems are being installed.
A well-constructed and well-maintained septic system would withstand storms and wouldn’t leak into groundwater, even if the water is close to the ground’s surface, Hayden said.
“Properly designed and permitted septic systems do not present a hazard to nearby surface water in a flooding event,” Hayden wrote in an email.
Disposal fields receive filtered waste and are set back from surface water and groundwater to allow for soil absorption and additional treatment to reduce pathogens and nitrate levels, Hayden wrote. These design requirements help ensure flooding doesn’t present a hazard to the environment or public health, she added.
DePauw is skeptical about any leach field being foolproof.
She doesn’t oppose Peters building homes but said the number is too high and will produce too much sewage.
Perhaps the best option, she said, is to put the houses that are near the water on closed septic systems rather than draining their sewage into leach fields.
That would require having the septic tanks pumped out regularly, she said.
A disposal company would have to haul away the waste, a task that would involve driving a truck miles up and down the rough, bumpy road to the ranch.
“That’s probably very undesirable … but maybe that’s the answer,” DePauw said of the closed systems.
Water impacts uncertain
A big question is whether the ranch has enough groundwater for a subdivision of this scope.
It’s a question that Peters’ consulting team will have to answer, both to the county and the Office of the State Engineer.
State law requires a developer to compile a hydrogeology report, based on the county’s guidelines, showing there’s an adequate long-term water source for the proposed subdivision, said Julie Valdez, water use and conservation bureau chief for the state engineer.
County technicians look through the report, then pass it to the state engineer so hydrologists can review it, Valdez said.
“It’s kind of like a double check,” Valdez said. “We’re just trying to make sure that all the boxes are checked and they are satisfying the county code and the [state] Subdivision Act.”
To meet San Miguel County’s codes, Peters will have to show the wells have a 40-year supply of water for indoor and outdoor use.
Disagreements are common between the state’s hydrologists and the ones the developer has hired, Valdez said. They’ll go back and forth until the differences are resolved, she added.
If a water source turns out to be insufficient, the state will advise against a project, Valdez said. That often happens in Lea County, where water supply is low, she said.
Peters wrote in an email that the demand on groundwater would be minor.
The project would not divert the stream’s surface water, he wrote. And to conserve the stream, he has cut down a portion of the shoreline willows that suck water from it, he added.
An area conservationist disagreed with Peters’ characterization of low water impacts.
“The groundwater can’t support that type of development,” said Frank “Pancho” Adelo, president of the Upper Pecos Watershed Association.
This subdivision might be small compared to the hundreds of homes being built near Santa Fe, but it’s huge for the Cow Creek area, Adelo said.
Although the subdivision wouldn’t draw water from Cow Creek, the stream would be affected because it replenishes the aquifer, a state water official said.
“Cow Creek is a major source of recharge for the shallow aquifer in that valley,” said Kris Barrios, a program manager in the state Surface Water Quality Bureau.
DePauw said Peters and his team made misleading statements about the creek as a water source.
“That’s the kind of thing that bothers me,” DePauw said. “ ‘Oh, we’re not taking it out of the creek.’ No, not directly, but isn’t that all part of the same water system?”
The creek already runs low in the summer, DePauw said, so she doesn’t see how it could recharge an aquifer supplying dozens of homes.
Barrios said cutting down willows is a questionable way to conserve water. It eliminates shade, warming a creek that a 2010 study found was already too warm, he said.
“Yes, willows do suck up water,” Barrios said. “But healthy wetlands and riparian areas contribute to better aquifer recharge. And reduced water temperature and more shade mean less evaporation.”
Adelo said the subdivision is bound to reduce the creek’s flow, making any pollutants more concentrated as they’re carried downstream.
“That’s basic physics,” he said.
