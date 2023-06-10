The development of a unique combination city park and museum on Upper Canyon Road has been more than 17 years in the making. Recent state funding will bankroll the next phase and a central aspect of the project's vision: local history.

Some long-planned installments at the Water History Park intend to educate parkgoers on the contentious history of water use and electrification on the Santa Fe River. 

The park project was allocated $350,000 in capital outlay funding during this year's state legislative session. However, the funds — along with most of the city's capital outlay allocations in recent years — won't be transferred until the city submits audit reports for two past years' worth of finances. 

Recommended for you