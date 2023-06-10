Margaret Wood does tai chi in the Water History Park earlier this year. Some long-planned installments at the Water History Park intend to educate parkgoers on the contentious history of water use and electrification on the Santa Fe River.
The development of a unique combination city park and museum on Upper Canyon Road has been more than 17 years in the making. Recent state funding will bankroll the next phase and a central aspect of the project's vision: local history.
The park project was allocated $350,000 in capital outlay funding during this year's state legislative session. However, the funds — along with most of the city's capital outlay allocations in recent years — won't be transferred until the city submits audit reports for two past years' worth of finances.
In the meantime, work will move forward with the use of private donations, said Richard Ellenberg, one of the park's organizers.
Ellenberg has led efforts to raise additional funds to realize the facility over the years, including a recent $75,000 that he said will be used for final planning for exhibits.
The likely first exhibit to come will be an outdoor, color-coded map of the Santa Fe River, which will include its historic acequias and watercourses. The map is planned to be rendered on a concrete walkway east of the park's centerpiece, a restored 19th-century hydroelectric plant.
Mac Watson, a historic preservationist who has been involved in the Water History Park since the beginning, said planning efforts have focused on creating historical exhibits that balance practicality with interactivity.
He hopes the park's exhibits will engage visitors of many ages with the story of the river — a history, he says, with wide-ranging and enduring impacts on the region.
"The two resources we're talking about are electricity and water," Watson said, adding that exhibits are being designed so that visitors can have a physical interaction with them. "Kids need to know how electricity is made and where it comes from, and if they learn that interactively, it maybe won't be so ephemeral."
The public park-turned-museum aims to tell the contentious history of water rights and development in Santa Fe at the site of the city's first hydroelectric plant. Diversion of water from the river over many decades to sustain a growing city lessened the flow to acequias downstream, stifling an agricultural way of life that had thrived for centuries.
Water from the river powered Santa Fe Plaza in the early days of electrification, via the city's first hydroelectric plant. The 1895 structure has been restored, and more than 4 acres surrounding it on Upper Canyon Road have been transformed into a public park with trails and coyote fencing.
A master plan for the facility includes designs for indoor exhibits that would show the science of hydroelectric power as well as regional history. Watson indicated, however, that plans for the interior of the building could be scaled down, saying it is important to create a facility that "doesn't require a lot of stewardship."
Since The New Mexican last reported on the east side park project in January, the organizers have also erected a steel sculpture by Santa Fe artist Will Clift in the southeastern corner of the park. The artwork features two large rings Watson said he believes are reminiscent of the movement of flowing water.
The sculpture cost more than $50,000 in private funding. Ellenberg said the donor wishes to remain anonymous.
Watson said the park project has received support from the surrounding neighborhood. The informal "steering committee" for the project, he said, stemmed from members of the Canyon Neighborhood Association who have remained committed to the park over the years. A wedding party picnic, dog training classes, a tai chi group and a class from a nearby Montessori school have all used the space in recent weeks.
"We're delighted the park is getting the use that it is," Watson said.