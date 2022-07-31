Marc Bedner shakes his head in disbelief while standing by his two rain-catching cisterns placed at an outside corner of his home in Eldorado. 

He glances at the brown tanks, both connected to a gutter on his roof, and says he's baffled the homeowners association wants them shrouded with fencing or trees. 

Another option would be to bury them underground, but he says that would be too expensive. 

