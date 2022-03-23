Los Alamos National Laboratory must do extensive waste cleanup and site remediation and fix a long-broken monitoring system for polluted runoff to comply with a federal court's ruling on a watchdog's lawsuit.
The federal ruling in favor of Nuclear Watch New Mexico brings to a close six years of litigation against the U.S. Department of Energy for what the group has characterized as the agency's neglect of longtime issues.
The federal judges ruled the Energy Department and lab must:
- Reestablish a surface water flow monitoring station near where Los Alamos Canyon meets the Rio Grande. The station, which acts as a warning system for contaminated runoff flowing to the Buckman Direct Diversion, broke during a 2013 storm and was never replaced.
- Treat 158 corrugated metal culverts containing cemented radioactive liquid waste buried in Area G, the Lab’s largest waste site. The large pipes must be sheared down and packaged for shipment to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Southern New Mexico by March 30, 2024.
- Investigate and, if necessary, clean up 290 contaminated sites listed in the settlement by Oct. 1, 2024.
- Conduct a feasibility study for a comprehensive cleanup at one of the major waste pits at Area G, with the aim of shipping the transuranic nuclear waste to WIPP and reburying low-level radioactive wastes in a landfill with liners and a leachate collection system.
The watchdog's lawsuit alleged violations of a 2005 consent order, an agreement between the state Environment Department to clean up legacy waste generated during the Cold War and Manhattan project.
State regulators have since sued the Energy Department to end a revised 2016 consent order that they say created laxer guidelines with few penalties for slow or flawed work.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
