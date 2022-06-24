TAOS — The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government has raised concerns that the Taos Ski Valley Village Council violated the New Mexico Open Meetings Act when it took action on a settlement agreement in May.
The council directed Village Attorney Susan Baker to finalize unspecified legal "settlement documents" during a remote meeting May 24 after holding a closed session to discuss litigation.
Under the Open Meetings Act, a public body can discuss litigation behind closed doors, but "the subject to be discussed shall be stated with reasonable specificity in the motion calling for the vote on a closed meeting. Only those subjects announced or voted upon prior to closure by the policymaking body may be discussed in a closed meeting."
Shannon Kunkel, executive director of the Foundation for Open Government, said Councilor Tom Wittman's statement about the settlement documents wasn't specific enough to comply with the state law.
"While they have the right to discuss those [pending litigation] matters in closed session, the agenda needs to be specific enough that the public understands which settlement and what pending litigation is being discussed, so that when they come out and make the vote, it's meaningful, right?" Kunkel said. "It can't be just, 'We voted on a settlement.' If folks don't know what settlement has been referred to them, then they really have zero information whatsoever."
Village Clerk Ann Marie Wooldridge, Wittman and Mayor Neal King did not respond to requests for details on the settlement.
Village Administrator John Avila wrote in an email that the village attorney determined the council's "action was in accordance with NM law."
