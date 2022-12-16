A North Central Solid Waste Authority worker has been accused of deleting evidence from his cellphone earlier this month related to the death of a fellow employee.

Peter Velarde, 37, is facing a tampering with evidence charge, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 5.

Velarde was driving a “dump truck” on Nov. 22 in Dixon on his daily trash pickup route. His partner, 47-year-old Alfred Trujillo, was hanging onto the back of the truck while on County Road 63, according to the complaint.

Popular in the Community