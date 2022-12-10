While reflecting on his time in uniform, both as a National Guard member and state police officer, Brig. Gen. Miguel Aguilar gazes out of a spacious office window at the sprawling mountains that appear serene in the distance.

The tranquil setting sharply contrasts with the war zones in which he spent time earlier in his career; the places he described as critical to forging the leadership skills he applies as head of the New Mexico National Guard.

Although his role as the National Guard’s adjutant general keeps him busy, Aguilar seems to be enjoying a holiday respite after a hectic period with nonstop demands from unit deployments, the coronavirus pandemic, the largest wildfire in the state’s history and recent post-fire flooding in communities that abut the immense burn scar.

