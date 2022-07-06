A war of words between political operatives on opposite sides of the aisle blew up Wednesday on Twitter over the truthfulness of one of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s TV ads.
Before the day was over, Republican Mark Ronchetti, who is running for governor against Lujan Grisham, called on the Democrat to take down what his campaign said is an “embarrassingly fake ad.”
The Twitter scuffle started when Will Reinert, a spokesman for the Republican Governors Association, tweeted a link to a news report from an Albuquerque-based TV station that set out to fact-check the governor’s ad.
The ad, which started airing about three weeks ago, features a Portales woman who says she would not have been able to become a nurse “without the governor’s Opportunity Scholarship,” which provides taxpayer-funded tuition to New Mexico residents.
The KOAT-TV report questioned how the Portales woman could have used the scholarship program to become a nurse when the legislation “was enacted just four days ago.”
“So how can someone, in a matter of days, become a nurse?” a TV reporter asked in the segment.
What the report failed to make clear is the legislation that went into effect July 1 expanded eligibility for the scholarship program, which has existed since 2020.
Citing the TV report, Reinert called the ad a “massive lie.”
“The woman began nursing school 2 years before [Lujan Grisham] became” governor, he tweeted.
In interviews and on social media, spokeswomen for Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign and the Democratic Party of New Mexico defended the ad, saying it is “airtight.”
The woman “started her associate’s degree in nursing at Clovis Community College [in 2017], and she was going to quit because she couldn’t afford it anymore and the Opportunity Scholarship kicked in to help her finish her associate’s degree,” said Kendall Witmer, a spokeswoman for the governor’s campaign.
“Now she’s pursuing her full bachelor’s in nursing,” Witmer added.
Statements made in the ad are accurate. At the same time, the ad could be characterized as misleading.
The ad, for example, shows the woman going to work at Guadalupe County Hospital in Santa Rosa, which is about a two-hour drive from Portales. The ad also shows the woman tending to patients and talking to Lujan Grisham outside the hospital.
The fact-check report found the woman actually works as a nurse at the Curry County Detention Center.
Witmer said the ad doesn’t assert the woman works at the hospital, which she said was only used for filming purposes.
Hospital Administrator Christina Campos said the hospital “strictly requested” for the hospital name not to appear in the campaign ad. Only the words “county hospital” appear in the ad, but the location was determined by Twitter users who recognized the building.
“You cannot see ‘Guadalupe’ on there at all,” she said.
People who appeared in the ad as the nurse’s patients were volunteers.
Campos said she believes “the spirit of the ad” is correct. She also said the hospital has allowed other filming in the past.
“I believe that the filming was done here pretty much at the last minute because the governor wanted to be as close to the fires in Las Vegas as possible,” she said.
The ad set Twitter ablaze with a volley of pointed exchanges.
“Ronchetti and his D.C. consultants are smearing a New Mexican who was able to become a nurse because the scholarship made finishing school completely free,” Witmer tweeted in response to Reinert calling the ad a massive lie.
“Good to know Ronchetti stands with richy rich DC over NM,” the tweet states.
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the state Democratic Party, chimed in, too, accusing Reinert of intentionally misleading voters. Corcoran pointed out the legislation that went into effect days ago expanded an existing program.
“I can’t teach you how to read but here are some further resources that might be helpful,” she wrote in a tweet with a link to free reading programs and literacy tutoring.
Corcoran later tweeted a screenshot from a Ronchetti TV ad.
“People forget @MarkRonchettiNM couldn’t get a real sheriff in his ad so he used a guy in a costume jacket,” she wrote. “Maybe try to find real New Mexicans who support you Mark, before you and your DC consultants attack a New Mexico nurse who finished school [because] of @Michelle4NM’s scholarship.”
The Republican Party of New Mexico jumped into the fray, too, tweeting Lujan Grisham’s ad presents voters with lies.
“If the governor could run [on] her own merits, she wouldn’t need to lie and mislead voters,” the party tweeted.