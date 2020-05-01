TAOS — A new Mexico State Police Police car proved no match for a horse last week in the mountains southwest of Taos, where an officer was eluded by a wanted man, whose steed helped him escape capture.
The incident began when an officer responded to a report of animal abuse along Pacheco Road in Llano, an unincorporated community two miles south of Peñasco in Taos County, said Officer Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman.
When the officer arrived, he saw a man mounted on horseback and recognized him as 38-year-old Jason Gonzales, who has multiple outstanding warrants, Soriano said. As soon as the officer attempted to stop Gonzales, he galloped away down Pacheco Road and the officer gave chase.
"The officer continued to follow Gonzales and give commands using his public address system," Soriano said.
Gonzales turned the horse onto an unmarked easement at the end of the road and ran the horse out of sight into the forest.
A new arrest warrant affidavit was filed for Gonzales Tuesday in Taos County Magistrate Court, accusing him of evading or obstructing an officer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.