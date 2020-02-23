The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe is looking for a truck.
Not for moving any art around — and not just any truck.
The museum is looking to use "a 20th century" pickup for an exhibit next year about the relationship of music and language across different cultures of the Southwest.
The vehicle doesn't have to be in running condition, but Tony Chavarria, the museum's curator, said planners will use the body to create an interactive experience, something tangible that people can remember.
"They'd be able to slide into the bench seat, turn on the radio, push the buttons and get a taste of radio stations across the Southwest," he said.
Those stations include KTNN the Voice of the Navajo Nation, Southern Ute stations, Western Apache stations and the Singing Wire on KUNM in Albuquerque.
Chavarria said he'd prefer a vintage truck that is at least towable — and doesn't have too many rodent tenants. The museum plans for the truck to become a permanent fixture and will accept a donation or pay below $2,000.
"We'd prefer it in one piece and in good condition on the inside, and to hopefully have a bench seat," he said. "The older the better, but that's a personal choice."
Such vehicles, of course, seem to be right up New Mexico's alley (or dirt road). From Dulce to Deming and Alcalde to Artesia, pickups have been a point of pride, not just transportation, here during the automobile age, and have often been a way to bring people together.
Chavarria said many people in the Southwest have a truck story. His started on the Santa Clara reservation with his grandfather's late '50s or early '60s Chevrolet.
"He'd open the hood and nothing was in there but the engine and radiator," Chavarria said. "He'd put up homemade sideboards for hauling tall stacks of wood in that beat-up, scratched red Chevy."
Todd Uhlman, an assistant professor of sociocultural history at University of Dayton in Ohio, said the continued culture of truck lovers in the Southwest is part of the historical impact pickups had.
Uhlman said pickups were life-savers during the Great Depression and beyond, an important way for farmers to get wares to market. Pickups changed the landscape — literally as roads were built, but also changed how industrial trucking and trains transported goods.
He said with the continued exodus from agricultural work in recent decades, the function of trucks today may have changed, but not their symbolic value.
"People continue the cultural heritage of the country by passing trucks down as family heirlooms," Uhlman said. "These were more than important to people — it's how they survived, how they got their squash to market."
Chavarria said museum staff members expect to do some work on the interior on the vehicle they select, such as modifying the radio and putting on seat covers.
He said museum officials have a lead on a 1990s pickup and offers from owners of two others.
“We’re still on the lookout — you never know what’ll come rolling through that door,” he said.
