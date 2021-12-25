If you’d like to get up close and personal with 100 interesting New Mexicans, Frank Graziano can help.
He has just finished conducting personal interviews with an exceptionally wide range of the state’s residents, and recordings of the interviews, plus photographs of the subjects, are now housed at the University of New Mexico’s Center for Southwest Research.
They’ll eventually become part of the center’s digital collection; for now, they’re available for in-person listening and viewing. The oral-biography archive is a project of Nuevo Mexico Profundo, a nonprofit organization headed by Graziano.
The effort, he said, came about in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Profundo began as a project to help support historic churches,” he said. “We started out offering tours of some churches and producing concerts in them, giving the proceeds back to the churches to help with their maintenance.
“As the pandemic continued, we had to cancel the tours and concerts, and I started thinking more broadly about cultural heritage. That led to the interview project. Quite a few of the subjects are involved with historic churches across the state. There are Franciscans, mayordomos, hermanos penitentes, pilgrims, santeros and preservation advocates.”
In addition, the interviewees span the gamut from undocumented immigrants to former hippies to the owner of Teresa’s Tamales in Cleveland (pop. 462). There's a Chicago Cubs draft pick, a distillery owner, an ex-employee of the Saudi royal family, an air balloon pilot, a rabbi/lesbian activist and a baker from Pie Town.
They range in age from their early 20s to their 90s and live in communities throughout the state.
How did Graziano find them all?
“I wanted a random cross-section of lives, and all kinds of diversity,” he said. “Age, region, religion, race and ethnicity, lifestyle, occupation, urban and rural. A few I knew personally, and the majority I located by online research. Once you find the right people, you sort of just know it.”
Some had been interviewed by Graziano for his book Historic Churches of New Mexico Today. Similar books focus on the history, architecture and interior furnishings of the churches. Graziano’s adds an important aspect missing from most of the others: the people in the communities whose lives are connected to the churches in important and often complex ways.
Even as a child Graziano said he had an urge to see parts of the world beyond his Long Island, N.Y., home. He remembers cutting ads out of Popular Mechanics magazine and sending back the forms to get brochures about free land in Australia that was available to anyone willing to settle it.
His first attempt to travel beyond the East Coast didn’t go well. “I bought a Volkswagen camper, the kind with the pop-up top, and headed north into Canada. I was reading lots of poetry by Walt Whitman — ‘Strong and content I travel the open road,’ things like that.
“The camper wasn’t very strong, though, and it threw a piston rod somewhere in Ontario. I sold the van, shipped my stuff back to Long Island, and hitchhiked home.”
The second attempt was much more successful, however, and it launched Graziano on the path that led to his career in Hispanic studies. With the proceeds from the van sale, he bought a plane ticket to Tucson. (“I didn’t know much about it, but it sounded interesting. Maybe it was the name.”)
He found a place to live by going to the University of Arizona campus and checking the roommate-wanted board at the student union and picking the cheapest option, then supported himself with a bellboy job at an upscale downtown hotel. After taking a poetry workshop, he enrolled in the university as a full-time student.
“At the time, my hero was the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda,” Graziano recalled, “and I spent a lot of time traveling around Mexico and Central America. In those days, you could take a dilapidated train from Nogales to Mexico City for $21. It was about a three-day journey, and I did that twice.”
Graziano majored in poetry and lucked into an unusual way to support himself while a student, in a National Endowment for the Arts poetry-in-the-schools program.
“They usually didn’t take undergraduates,” he said, “but Rollo the Clown got sick at the last minute and the arts council was desperate to find a replacement for a gig at a Phoenix public library.
“About 50 kids were happily awaiting Rollo, and instead got me and poetry. The pay was $100, which was my monthly rent and it seemed like a fortune.”
After graduation, he got a six-month job as a writer-in-residence with the South Carolina Arts Commission, conducting poetry-writing workshops in juvenile detention centers, halfway houses and prisons.
"I had great students in three of the four prisons I worked in," Graziano recalled. The fourth was the state's maximum-security prison. "Once, when I arrived, guards were carrying out a dead inmate on a stretcher, with some blood on the sheet."
His poetry workshop took place in two adjacent cells, with four handcuffed inmates locked in one and Graziano locked in the other.
"It didn't come to much," he said.
A master’s degree in poetry from the University of Iowa followed, as did a fellowship for a year of graduate study in Peru. A subsequent job working as the assistant director of the Colorado Endowment for the Humanities convinced Graziano that a 9-to-5 day job wasn’t a viable career choice, so he enrolled in the University of New Mexico, earning a doctoral degree in Latin American studies.
He began his academic career in 1991 as an assistant professor of Spanish and Latin American studies at American University in Washington, D.C. Graziano moved to Connecticut College in 1999 as the department chair and John D. MacArthur Professor of Hispanic Studies.
In addition to Historic Churches of New Mexico Today, his books include Cultures of Devotion: Folk Saints of Spanish America, Wounds of Love: The Mystical Marriage of Saint Rose of Lima, and Miraculous Images and Votive Offerings in Mexico, all published by Oxford University Press.
Graziano recently retired from teaching and moved to a small valley near Chamisal, which is on the High Road to Taos, not far from Peñasco.
“It took two years to find the type of property I was looking for,” he said. “I wanted something beautiful and private, but on a budget.
“I almost bought a house near Silver City and another one up near the Colorado border. But when I saw the setting here, I knew it was the place. It’s on the Rio de las Trampas and borders national forest on two sides. Everything just clicked.”
Asked whether the oral-history archive will continue to grow, Graziano laughed and said, “Not exactly. No more interviews, but we’ll use them as the raw materials for future projects. When I was collecting them, I noticed that there were certain themes that would repeat in everyone’s lives."
"So in the new year, I want to go back and pull out excerpts to use in thematically organized podcasts. Ten different people from different backgrounds talking about the same thing, tied together with a narrative through line.”
Graziano also hopes to develop a technique to help with historic property renovation that he learned about while doing research for his book on New Mexico churches.
“In 1985, a big part of a wall at the Picurís Pueblo church collapsed,” he said. “It was the fifth church on the pueblo and was built in 1776. When repair work started, more structural damage was discovered, and the pueblo decided to rebuild the church from the ground up.”
To generate enough people power for the large task, the pueblo elders reached out to several groups to help with the project, including college students on summer break and members of motorcycle clubs in the area. It’s a model that Graziano believes can be replicated to help restore other New Mexico churches.
“Partnering with service-learning programs at schools and universities is a great model,” Graziano said. “There are already programs where students are doing similar projects in Central and South America, and I’d love to have something similar here in New Mexico.”
