Walmart and Sam’s Club employees will see a Christmas Eve bonus in their paychecks.
Walmart announced that part-time and temporary employees will get a $150 bonus, and full-time employees will get a $300 bonus.
Walmart paid similar bonuses Nov. 25, in June and April.
The bonuses in each round amounted to about $3.4 million to $3.5 million in New Mexico, according to a Walmart news release.
“This has been an extraordinary year and we’re so proud of how our associates have continued to make a meaningful difference in our communities,” said Kath McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club, a Walmart company. “Today’s bonus reflects our appreciation for our associates, who show up to work each day to serve and provide relief for millions of members across the country.”
Walmart U.S. CEO and President John Furner said: “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”
Drivers, managers and assistant managers will also receive a special cash bonus, but an amount was not specified in the news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.