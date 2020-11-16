State officials are considering temporary shutdowns of the Walmart Supercenter on Santa Fe's south side and the Smith’s Food & Drug on Cerrillos Road because each has had four reports of coronavirus infections among workers in the past 14 days.
Concerns about employee coronavirus cases also led to the temporary suspension this week of all Blue Bus routes operated by the North Central Regional Transit District.
The New Mexico Environment Department keeps a watch list of businesses with two or more reports of coronavirus within a 14-day span that trigger what are known as rapid responses by state monitors. Four reports within the two-week period can lead to a 14-day shutdown.
Environment Department spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said in an email the agency "has referred the Smith’s to the Department of Health for potential closure."
"The Environment Department is currently evaluating the situation at the Walmart as quickly and thoroughly as possible with our limited resources to determine if referral to DOH is warranted,” she added.
Department of Health spokesman James Walton said both stores are "on the radar."
The Department of Health on Friday ordered the Target store on Zafarano Drive to close to in-store shopping until Nov. 27 due to four reports of COVID-19 that involved 12 infected employees. Target had closed voluntarily Friday before the state order was issued.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's order calling for closures of businesses that reach the rapid-response threshold includes a provision that could allow some retailers to remain open.
Such a store "may be permitted to continue operating if the Department of Health, after consultation with the Environment Department, determines that the business is a necessary provider of goods or services within the community in light of geographic considerations,” the order states.
Meanwhile, the North Central Regional Transit District announced Sunday that three employees at its Taos facility tested positive for COVID-19, triggering a suspension in service.
"Some of these positive employees had interacted with employees from the Española facility," spokesman Jim Nagle said in a news release. "To guarantee proper safety measures, while taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of all employees and passengers, all services will be placed on hold."
Nagle said employees based in Taos, Santa Fe and Española will be tested and quarantined until test results come back negative.
Routes will be placed back into service on a reservation-only basis until further notice. For updates, visit RidetheBlueBus.com.
Staff reporter Dillon Mullan contributed to this report.
