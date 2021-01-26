012621Feature_3.JPG

A man walks on the Santa Fe River Trail on Tuesday. After a plunge in temperature and some snowy precipitation, highs will rise into the mid-40s starting Thursday. No more snow is expected for the rest of the week.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

A man walks on the Santa Fe River Trail on Tuesday. After a plunge in temperature and some snowy precipitation, highs will rise into the mid-40s starting Thursday. No more snow is expected for the rest of the week.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.