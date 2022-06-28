062322Feature_LS_1.JPG

Kristian Rothaermel of New Orleans helps his daughter Venice Amade Michot walk on a cable last week on Montezuma Avenue. The high temperature Wednesday is forecast to be 80 with clear skies.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Kristian Rothaermel of New Orleans helps his daughter Venice Amade Michot walk on a cable last week on Montezuma Avenue.

Popular in the Community