Tim Rogers stood on a bridge at Frenchy’s Field Park early Thursday morning, waiting for kids to join the Bike-to-School Fiesta on the river trail.
Only one student showed up at the first stop.
"This is going to be a well-chaperoned kid," said Rogers, the Santa Fe Safe Routes to School coordinator.
Though the initial turnout was a bit worrisome, a large group of kids from several local schools had formed by the time Rogers made his way to John Griego Vietnam Memorial Park.
"That's what happens. You start far away and, you know, it's kind of ambitious," Rogers said. "That's why we made it multiple stops."
Bikes, kids and a city full of potential problem spots might seem like a tricky combination. But organizers of the event and even the city's first responders say younger people can ride safely to school — particularly if watchful eyes are nearby.
Young kids who want to ride a bike to school are secure within the city as long as they are chaperoned by a parent or guardian, said Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia.
"With proper supervision, I mean, children are always going to be safe," Tapia said in an interview. "I wouldn't recommend a first grader go across the city on a bike, but riding with adults is very safe."
Based on data he complied in October, Tapia said city police responded to just 14 bicycle-related crashes in 2022 and 16 in 2021. The last fatality related to a bicycle crash in city limits, he said, was in September 2020.
"Even I was surprised that the numbers were as low as they were. We don't respond to that many bicyclist-involved collisions," Tapia said.
Thursday morning's ride was part of several planned "Let's Walk and Roll" events this week hosted by the Santa Fe Conservation Trust to encourage kids to walk or ride bikes to school during the spring. Proponents say the benefits of riding — some obvious, others more understated — make bikes an option many could consider.
"It's just a healthy way to lower your carbon footprint and get to school with your friends and teachers," Aspen Community School Principal Bridget Love said. "[And to] enjoy our beautiful river trail."
Rogers, who also serves as the trails program manager for the Santa Fe Conservation Trust, said his organization often goes to local schools to educate students on bike and pedestrian safety. He added while safety concerns may make parents hesitant to let their kids participate in events like the Bike-to-School Fiesta, efforts to pick safe bike routes and have proper adult supervision go a long way.
"I think it's a very common reason that parents might not want their children to walk or bike to school — is safety concerns," Rogers said. "We try to use these events to demonstrate that there's safety in numbers."
A flyer for the event stated students from the Aspen and Gonzales community schools, Mandela International Magnet School and Acequia Madre Elementary School would walk or ride bikes together from park to park along the Santa Fe River. However, Rogers said students from eight different schools participated in one way or another and added the total number of participants was just short of 100.
Near the end of the ride, kids and their parents were provided with breakfast burritos at the Bicentennial/Alto Park.
Along with personnel from the different schools and the Santa Fe Conservation Trust, students were also watched over by members of the Santa Fe Fire Department.
Assistant Fire Chief Freddie Martinez, who walked the trail with his 8-year-old goddaughter, Everly Maturin, said it is good for children in the community to see firefighters in a different light.
"Usually when they see us it's on a bad day. So it's good for them to be able to interact with us on just a good day at a fun event — go casual and understand that they can talk to us and just have a normal interaction," Martinez said.
He said there were several chaperones during the ride to help maintain safety and said one of the points of such events is to help kids learn how to stay safe.
"I think that's kind of the whole point, [it's] to get them to understand the trails and the safety and how to cross intersections — stuff like that," Martinez said.
Karmella Apodaca said she brought her two kids, 8-year-old Sebastian Arguello and 7-year-old Ariella Arguello, to the event to experience a fun way of getting to Acequia Madre on the city's east side, where they both attend school. She added they both enjoy being in nature.
"They love going outdoors, and so any time [they can] be on bikes or scooters … it's like, 'Sign me up,' ” Apodaca said. "They're hard to wake up in the morning, but for this, it was like, 'Remember today is the bike ride,' and somehow they … popped up out of bed, and we were here pretty early."
Rogers said the bike rides hosted by the Santa Fe Conservation Trust — which he said has received federal funding to put on the Safe Routes to School events — will be turned over to Santa Fe Public Schools next year.
"At that point, I'm sure [the Santa Fe Conservation Trust] will continue to be a major partner," he said.