The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has awarded a $113,000 grant to the New Mexico Farmers' Marketing Association to assist a fund that will help reduce COVID-19-related hardships among farmers and low-income communities.
According to a news release, an association official said eight individual producer grants and 14 collaborative project grants were awarded to farmers, tribal organizations and nonprofits.
"Our farming community needs support during these tough times to ensure a strong, resilient food system for all of here in New Mexico," Denise Miller, executive director of the association, said in the news release. "We are grateful to our philanthropic partners who understand the needs of our communities and are able to provide financial assistance."
Individual producer awards will go to projects that include securing personal protective equipment and sanitations materials, among other efforts. Several recipients of collaborative project awards will utilize funding to buy fresh produce directly from local farmers and distribute it to families and communities affected by COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.