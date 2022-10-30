Michael Tate of Santa Fe walks to the end of the Camino Real Hiking Trail at Siler Road with his dog, Lucy, on Friday. The county will extend the path from Siler Road to San Ysidro Crossing if a proposed bond passes in November.
The paved pathway that stretches along the Santa Fe River, where residents can enjoy a walk, run or bike ride, would be extended a mile to San Ysidro Crossing if a proposed bond passes in November.
The riverside thoroughfare runs between St. Francis Drive and Siler Road, a little more than 3.5 miles.
Santa Fe County would use $3.2 million from its proposed $5 million bond to pay for lengthening the popular trail — which is actually a wide sidewalk — to San Ysidro. From there, it would loosely connect to an existing milelong bike trail stretching west to Romero Park.
That would add several miles to an out-and-back trek, and the route eventually could be extended farther — much farther.
Pedro Murga, an employee at Mellow Velo bike shop in Santa Fe, said even the San Ysidro extension would be welcome because it would enable him to roll onto the river trail in about half the two-mile distance he now must ride on busy streets.
“That would make it so awesome,” Murga said.
The bond money would combine with the $3.5 million voters approved for the trail expansion two years ago for a total of $6.7 million, said Sara Smith, the county’s operations manager.
This additional money is needed because construction costs have nearly doubled amid the pandemic because of more expensive materials, a labor shortage and general inflation, Smith said.
The $5 million bond that residents will vote on will fund the river trail extension and the construction of a trail in Thornton Ranch Open Space, she said. The bond won’t cause an increase in property taxes, she added.
County officials get some ideas for open space improvement projects from residents, she said, adding that the river trail is especially popular, generating a lot of requests for it to be lengthened.
Some of the previous bond money was used to buy 20 acres of easements on 31 properties along the river, she said. The easements cost the county just shy of $1 million, with an average price of $29,200.
There’s much more involved in building a paved trail than laying concrete, said PJ Montano, county Facilities and Projects Division director.
Aside from rights-of-way being worked out, roads must be improved and riverbanks fortified in places to prevent floods from washing out the trail, Montano said.
Also, abandoned cars, cast-off junk and trash must be removed from some riverfront areas used for illegal dumping, he said. And crews must conduct archaeological surveys along the way, he added.
Montano said every type of construction has grown more expensive.
“The cost of material has doubled,” he said. “And labor is extremely difficult right now to find.”
Some of the county’s contractors are having to pay their staff 20 percent to 30 percent more than they did two years ago, Montano said.
If the bond measure passes, the project should go out to bid by March and work would begin in a relatively short time after that, he said.
The existing trail was part of a joint effort by the city and county known as the Greenway project.
“The trail has been an incredible investment in people’s health and in the beautification of the county and the city,” county Commissioner Anna Hansen said. “Constituents often tell me how much they enjoy the river trail and inquire as to development of the next phase.”
Montano said any leftover dollars from the San Ysidro extension would be used for preliminary work on the next phase, which will lengthen the trail another couple of miles to hook into a trail that goes out to Diablo Canyon.
Planners are studying the best way to do that, he said.
GPS indicates a route like this would offer bicyclists almost a 50-mile out-and-back ride from downtown Santa Fe.
This second phase would get underway by 2026, and it would require additional funding, he said.
Juliana Ciano, who co-owns Reunity Resources, said the trail’s initial expansion would bring it near her doorstep at San Ysidro, so she’s eager to see it materialize.
“I think it’s a massive community benefit,” Ciano said.
Biking in the area is unsafe for adults and kids alike, even when riding the mile on busy Agua Fría Street to the river trail’s current entrance on Siler, she said, adding that several bicyclists have been struck by cars on the narrow street.
Being able to access the river trail directly from the neighborhood would open up biking possibilities that she and others have wanted, she said.
“The river trail is beautiful; it’s spacious; it’s wonderful,” Ciano said. “It will help kids biking to school, and all kinds of things.”
Jonah Budreau, another Mellow Vello employee, said he used to live near San Ysidro and recalls how unpleasant the bike rides were to the Siler trailhead.
Budreau thinks more people would commute on their bikes to the downtown area if they had easier access to the trail.
“I just think it gets more people out of their houses and doing things like commuting to work or take a little hike after work, when the path is right outside their door rather than having to drive somewhere to access it,” Budreau said.
Montano said he lives about a mile from Romero Park and now must bike two miles through traffic to enter the trail. The initial extension would cut his street riding to a mile, he said.
If the county creates a route that goes all the way out to Diablo Canyon, it would be worth every dollar, he said.