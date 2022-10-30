The paved pathway that stretches along the Santa Fe River, where residents can enjoy a walk, run or bike ride, would be extended a mile to San Ysidro Crossing if a proposed bond passes in November.

The riverside thoroughfare runs between St. Francis Drive and Siler Road, a little more than 3.5 miles.

Santa Fe County would use $3.2 million from its proposed $5 million bond to pay for lengthening the popular trail — which is actually a wide sidewalk — to San Ysidro. From there, it would loosely connect to an existing milelong bike trail stretching west to Romero Park.

