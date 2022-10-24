Along with choosing who will serve in county, state and federal offices, voters casting ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election will be asked to consider several bond questions and proposed state constitutional amendments.
The state and Santa Fe County have three proposed general obligation bond issues each, which would be repaid over time with property taxes.
Neither the state Department of Finance and Administration nor the county provided detailed information about the bonds' potential effects on property taxes.
A spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration did not respond to a request for comment.
County spokeswoman Sara Smith said in an interview Monday there would be no effect on property owners' taxes if the county bonds were approved.
The county could not immediately provide an estimate for how much an individual property owner's taxes would decline if voters reject the bonds, she added.
Smith said Santa Fe County voters rarely reject vote "no" on bond questions.
Constitutional amendments
The three constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot pertain to education funding, government investments in household services and when state judges must run for reelection.
• Constitutional Amendment 1 asks voters whether the state should increase its annual withdrawals from the $26 billion New Mexico Land Grant Permanent Fund by 1.25 percent, which would generate about $150 million each year for early childhood education and $100 million for public schools.
• Constitutional Amendment 2 would create an exception to the state's anti-donation clause and allow the Legislature to allocate funds for essential household services — such as internet access, electricity, water and wastewater — for residents in need.
• Constitutional Amendment 3 calls for any judge appointed to a court in New Mexico to serve for at least a year before running in a general election to retain the seat.
State general obligation bonds
Three ballot questions ask voters statewide to decide whether the state can issue general obligation bonds for capital expenses.
• Bond Question 1: up to $24.47 million to improve or construct facilities for senior citizens.
• Bond Question 2: up to $19.3 million for capital expenses for schools, tribes and public libraries.
• Bond Question 3: up to nearly $216 million to make capital expenditures for "certain higher education, special schools and tribal schools."
Santa Fe County bonds
Voters in Santa Fe County will decide on $25 million in bonds to pay for a range of infrastructure improvements:
• Up to $13 million to "acquire, construct, equip and improve roads."
• Up to $7 million for water and wastewater projects.
• Up to $5 million in bonds to "acquire, design, construct improve, equip and restore open space, trails and parks."