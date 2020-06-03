Nobody said an election held largely by absentee voting was going to be easy.
Late Wednesday, the Santa Fe County Clerk's Office was still counting mail-in ballots for Tuesday's primary election and wanted more time to get the job done.
At stake was some 5,000 uncounted ballots that could determine the fate of up to three contests, including a congressional race.
County Clerk Geraldine Salazar asked state First Judicial District Judge T. Glenn Ellington to extend her office's deadline for election results because of the high number of primary election ballots cast by mail.
Ellington granted the request at 4:50 p.m., saying in his order the request was reasonable, given the large number of mail-in ballots. He gave Salazar's office until 3 p.m Saturday.
Efforts to count mail-in ballots by 7 p.m. Wednesday — 24 hours after polls closed and the deadline for compiling results — were "beyond the control" of the county, Ellington said.
Taos County has requested a similar extension in the 8th Judicial District. It is asking for a deadline of 7 p.m. Thursday to count 1,500 remaining ballots.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many New Mexico voters — about 250,000 out of more than 400,000 who cast ballots in the prmimary — chose to vote by mail instead of in person at the polls.
Salazar said as of Friday, over 36,000 Santa Fe County voters had requested absentee ballots.
Salazar and other county government officials statewide previously warned it could take more time to tally those ballots.
The 5,000 outstanding ballots could be enough to make a difference in close races.
In the Democratic primary race for county treasurer, there was a margin of only about 1,800 votes between front-runner Jennifer "Jenn" Manzanares and rival Lucinda Marker. Manzanares had close to 11,000 votes, or 49 percent, compared to Marker's 41 percent as of Wednesday afternoon.
Uncounted votes also could make the difference in the Republican primary for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. Four candidates are in that race, with Alexis Johnson holding the lead with some 15,645 votes — about 37 percent.
But Harry Montoya was not far behind, with 35 percent of the votes, Wednesday evening.
It was not clear how many uncounted ballots included each of those races.
Another race affected by the count delay was the five-candidate contest to replace state Rep. Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, in House District 45.
Though front-runner Linda Serrato held a more than 10-digit lead over her closest contender, with about 37 percent of the vote, only about 4,000 voters had cast ballots in the race.
A lot could change by Saturday.
