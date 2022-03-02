Complaints of harassment and intimidation by volunteers going door to door in Otero County as part of a group that says it's auditing the county's 2020 presidential election results prompted Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas to issue a voter risk advisory Wednesday.
They warned of canvassers showing up at doorsteps "interrogating voters" about their personal information and participation in the general election. They also announced a hotline "if you or someone you know has been harassed or intimidated during this ongoing canvassing in Otero County."
Among their bullet points:
- "Who you vote for on your ballot is secret."
- "You are not required to participate in this so-called 'audit' or provide any information unless you choose to do so."
A TikTok video of an encounter between an Otero County voter and members of a group called New Mexico Audit Force triggered a "flood of calls with questions and complaints" to the Secretary of State's Office and the offices of the attorney general and lieutenant governor, Toulouse Oliver said in a Zoom meeting with reporters.
"Given that it just seemed to be an issue of sort of widespread concern, we felt like it was important to put out an advisory," she said.
The advisory from the state's top elections and law enforcement officials, both Democrats, comes a little over a month after the Otero County Commission, one of the most conservative in New Mexico, approved a nearly $50,000 contract with EchoMail to conduct an analysis of the ballots and results of the election. The results of the 2020 presidential race have been in question among supporters of former President Donald Trump following his unsubstantiated claims of a rigged election.
County Attorney R.B. Nichols said EchoMail built a software platform to analyze election results.
"The scope of the audit was larger and would have exceeded what we were looking to spend, so New Mexico Audit Force, who brought this issue to the attention of the commission, is volunteering to conduct the other part of the audit," he said.
The group is canvassing voters rolls "on their own accord but will present the results of their canvass to the commission," Nichols added.
The commission has three members, including Couy Griffin, the controversial founder of Cowboys for Trump. Efforts to reach Griffin, whose phone mailbox isn't set up, were unsuccessful. The mailbox of another commissioner was full and won't accept messages, and the third commissioner did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The commission signed off on the audit against Nichols' advice, according to the Alamogordo Daily News.
"Are these volunteers representing the Commission when they are doing this?" Nichols is quoted as asking. "Those are some things that we need to flesh out. Because some people are not going to like someone coming up to their door and asking them about where they're registered to vote, how they're registered to vote. … Some people could see that as intimidation."
Erin Clements, who runs New Mexico Audit Force, told the commission its volunteers would introduce themselves as members of the organization "and not mention the county at all."
But in a TikTok video shared on social media this week, a voter recorded volunteers at her door who said they were "with the Otero County Commission." The video, which was edited, only shows the voter, not the volunteers at her doorstep.
"You represent our commissioners?" the voter asks.
"Yes," one of the volunteers responds.
The volunteer later says she is among about 60 canvassers "checking that your experience in voting in the 2020 election matches what the Secretary of State's Office says, so did you vote in 2020?"
"How are random people coming to my door and asking me this right now?" the voter asks. "I don't know who you people are."
Clements did not return a message seeking comment, and efforts to reach the unidentified voter who recorded the video were unsuccessful. In the video, she calls the door-to-door canvassing "a form of voter intimidation."
An email from Nichols, which was posted on the video, states the volunteers "are not hired by or working for" Otero County.
"So, to answer your question, no, Otero County has not performed background checks on them," he wrote.
"I need somebody to explain to me how this isn't [expletive] illegal," the voter says at the conclusion of her video.
Toulouse Oliver said New Mexico Audit Force did not obtain voter data from her office, adding the state will be looking into how it got the information, which is available only for political campaign or academic purposes.
"Your name, your registration address, your year of birth, your party and your voting history — as in, whether or not you voted — is public information that can be obtained," she said.
Toulouse Oliver said voters expressed various concerns, including who the group is and how it obtained their personal information.
"Why are they asking me questions not only about how I voted but about things like my marital status?" she said, repeating one of the calls. "It has folks just very concerned about how protected their personal information is."
The question bothering voters the most is how they voted.
"We have private ballots here in New Mexico," Toulouse Oliver said. "When those questions are asked, the next thing that comes to mind for somebody is, 'Is that information private or not?' And unfortunately … these are exactly the kinds of things that can cause folks to want to no longer participate in democracy if they don't think their ballot is private, which it 100 percent is."
Questions about a voter's "personal, private choices and information" can rise to a level of harassment, she said.
"It can have an intimidating effect in the sense that if you think that your vote choices or other aspects of your life are not private, that that information is not being held private [or being made available to others], that can absolutely have an intimidating effect, as well as a dampening effect in terms of [voter] participation," Toulouse Oliver said.
