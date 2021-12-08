The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to postpone a vote to fund a chief of staff position — one that has been vacant since 2019 and intended as a support role for the city manager — until a new city manager is appointed next year.
The governing body was set to vote on a $72,000 budget adjustment resolution to fund part of the position's intended $110,000 salary, but it shot the proposal down after discussion over whether the position matched the needs of the city's next city manager, as well as whether the scope of the job was reflected in the title.
City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill, who served as chief of staff from March 2018 to September 2019, is leaving in January. After her, John Blair, former deputy superintendent of the state Regulation and Licensing Department, is expected to be appointed city manager.
Councilors also noted that the position they were being asked to fund served the role of a deputy city manager, which could be confusing to the public.
"Right now I am just kind of perplexed," Councilor Renee Villarreal said. "Even just changing the [job title], I don't think that will help at the moment. I think this just needs to take a little bit more time."
Outgoing Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler was the first to raise a concern about the position's title and whether it would give the public the wrong idea.
“What we are doing here is we are not in fact funding a chief of staff," she said. "We are essentially ... the goal is to reinstate a deputy city manager position, and in that opinion, that makes my concerns even worse, we are even more top-heavy.”
"I am appalled and I can't vote for this," she added. "I don't think the justification in the attached memo for this agenda item discusses the need for this position at all."
Mayor Alan Webber reiterated to councilors what he said last week, calling the title a misnomer. He also disputed the suggestion the city was administratively top-heavy. In particular, he said, the responsibilities of the city manager have only continued to grow and the position was intended to alleviate that stress.
"It is not an intention to in any way disguise the actual intent, which is to add more managerial capacity to a very challenging effort to bring the resources of the city government effectively to the city council and the city of Santa Fe," he said.
Councilor Michael Garcia said that if the intent is to provide support for a new city manager, the council should wait until after that person is selected so they are not "inheriting something they did not request."
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said it made sense to bench the item if there was no downside to postponing the vote.
Councilor Chris Rivera agreed, adding that if the city was in effect discussing a deputy city manager, that should be the item the council votes on.
"They may think an administrative assistant is the best way to manage their day-to-day," he said. "I think it is only fair to them."
In other city council action, members unanimously voted to approve $2.7 million in city employee retention and hiring bonuses in a bid to entice workers to seek employment with the City Different.
The $2.4 million in retention incentives — which will be disbursed in two payments, the first in late December — will be funded by a one-time tax-dispute settlement between the city and other municipalities and the state's Taxation and Revenue Department over improper gross receipt tax calculations.
Additional gross receipt tax funds will pay for the $1,000 hiring incentives, which will total $300,000.
"We have both the money to do it and the need to do it," Webber said. "We have a large demand for more services and ramping up of our services across the board."
The city has about 320 empty positions, a 27 percent vacancy rate, and plans a rapid-hiring event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
The council also voted to fund a handful of unfunded positions in the fiscal year 2022 budget, including a broadband project manager; four full-time positions in the Community Services Department, including three park rangers to help operate a Mobile Hygiene Unit; four positions in the Finance Department; a treasury officer; an accounting financial analyst; a contracts project specialist and cashier project specialist; an Inspection of Public Records Act manager; and three municipal clerks.
The city's Land Use Department also received a boost, after the council unanimously approved $231,623 to fund salary increases for construction inspectors and supervisors and to fund senior planner, engineer and assistant land use director positions.
The council also approved salary increases for street maintenance and operations positions and workers in the Public Works Department's Transit Division.
